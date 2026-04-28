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Police seek help to find missing Kariega girls

Two teens went missing in seperate incidents, days apart

Herald Reporter

Herald Reporter

Two teens went missing in separate incidents, days apart (SUPPLIED)

Nelson Mandela Bay police are urging the community to assist in locating two teenagers who went missing in seperate incidents in Kariega.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the SAPS Kariega Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) unit are looking for Sisipho Dywili, 15, and Sanelisiwe Nxarane, 16.

Sisipho Dywili, 15, was last seen on April 17 at about 2:30pm when she left her parental home in Mhlontlo Street, Kwanobuhle. (Supplied)

Beetge said Sisipho was last seen on April 17, while Sanelisiwe was last seen two days later.

“She [Sisipho] was last seen on 17 April 2026 at about 2.30pm when she left her parental home in Mhlontlo Street, Kwanobuhle.

“She has not been seen since, and she was reported missing by her parents.

Sanelisiwe Nxarane,16, was last seen on April 19 at about 8am when she left her parental home in Jayiya Street, Kwanobuhle wearing a black dress and grey slippers. (Supplied)

“[Sanelisiwe] was last seen on 19 April 2026 at about 8am when she left her parental home in Jayiya Street, Kwanobuhle, wearing a black dress and grey slippers.

“She has not been seen since. She was reported missing by her parents.”

Beetge said anyone that could assist police with information that could help to find Sisipho should contact detective constable Yokwana at 082-319-9209 or, alternatively, Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

Anyone that could assist police with information that could help to find Sanelisiwe can contact detective constable Phindi Baba at 065-562-7853 or, alternatively, Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

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