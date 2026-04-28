The run that gives people wings

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Caley Taylor and Keegan Cooke were the inaugural winners of the Gqeberha leg of the Wings for Life World Run 2025

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi previously brought inspiration and star power to the Wings for Life World Run in Gqeberha — and as the global event returns for its 13th edition, organisers are calling on runners of all abilities to take part in a race where purpose matters more than pace.

Registration for the 2026 Wings for Life World Run is now open, following a memorable 2025 edition that saw the event expand its SA footprint with Gqeberha hosting an inaugural leg.

The city had delivered a vibrant atmosphere, complete with live DJ sets, scenic routes and strong community support.

Adding to the excitement last year was Kolisi’s surprise appearance, where he not only interacted with participants but also took part in the run, reinforcing the event’s message of unity and resilience — running for those who cannot.

The Wings for Life World Run is a globally recognised nonprofit dedicated to spinal cord research.

One hundred percent of all entry fees and donations go directly towards funding research projects and clinical trials aimed at finding a cure for spinal cord injuries.

To date, 344 research projects have been funded across 19 countries, with 737 experts contributing to the review process.

The event takes place once a year, simultaneously around the world.

On May 10 at 1pm, participants will run either individually using the Wings for Life World Run App or together in organised Flagship Runs.

Unlike traditional races, there is no fixed finish line.

Instead, a catcher car — either virtual or physical — begins pursuit 30 minutes after the start, gradually overtaking runners and bringing their race to an end.

Results are measured by distance covered rather than time, making the event accessible to everyone from elite athletes to beginners.

In 2025, a total 310,719 participants from across the globe took part.

Among them were local runners Keegan Cooke of Framesby and Caley Taylor of Central, who delivered standout performances from Hobie Beach — one of more than 300 locations worldwide.

Taylor completed 36.79km, finishing 1,565th internationally and 121st among women, while Cooke ran 42.75km, ranking at number 541 globally and 509th in the men’s category.

Both runners emphasised the significance of the cause.

Taylor said her sense of achievement was deepened by knowing her run contributed to spinal cord research, while Cooke noted that the metro created an electric atmosphere for an event of such magnitude.

Community participation remains a cornerstone of the event.

Deidre Burger, manager of Cheshire Home Summerstrand, said the organisation was eager to participate again this year with an increased number of participants.

The home, which provides care for chronically physically impaired adults, had eight participants in 2025 and planned to bring that number to 20 this year.

“I am so proud of Gqeberha that we can provide this run. Our communities love events such as park runs, so it is an absolute privilege that we get to host it,” Burger said.

She added that accessibility remained key.

“As long as the pavements are accommodative for our wheelchair users, it should be okay. We will also have residents handing out medals to the winners.”

Residents themselves are equally enthusiastic.

Jannie Fick, 44, who has cerebral palsy, said he looked forward to participating this year after handing out medals in 2025.

“It is a great opportunity for people with disabilities to show that we can also take part. This year I want to participate and, if possible, still help with medals as well,” he said.

Simangaliso Mandita, 33, who sustained a spinal cord injury in 2023 during a rugby match, said the event held deep personal meaning.

“I was excited to see Kolisi — it was my first time seeing someone I only knew from TV,” he said.

Mandita, who now has limited use of his arms, said he also had to overcome depression.

He said being part of the run gave him hope.

“Knowing the race supports people like me with spinal cord injuries makes me excited to contribute,” he said.

With thousands expected to take part again, each step in the Wings for Life World Run represents more than just distance — it is a stride towards hope and healing.

Participants can register for Flagship Runs, App Run Events, or run individually via the Wings for Life World Run App, with all proceeds continuing to fund vital research.

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