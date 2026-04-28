Three killed in suspected mob justice incident in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Three people were killed in a suspected mob justice incident in Motherwell on Monday. Stock image

Nelson Mandela Bay police are investigating a suspected mob justice incident in which three men were killed and their bodies burnt in Motherwell on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said the incident occurred in Dyakalashe Street, NU12.

“The SAPS in Gqeberha is working around the clock to investigate the murders of the three men,” Gantana said.

According to reports, Motherwell police had received a complaint about an incident of mob justice.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the burnt bodies of three men in the street.

“Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were allegedly targeted because they were suspected of vandalising and stealing property from a local school.

“Further investigations at a nearby house in Dyakalashe Street led to the discovery and confiscation of stolen property belonging to the school,” Gantana said.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata condemned the incident.

“Mob justice is not only illegal but also dehumanising. No person should take the law into their own hands.

“We are investigating this matter and appeal to anyone with information to come forward so that justice can take its course,” he said.

Gantana said the victims were aged 33, 27, and 32.

“Their identities are known to the police; however, their names will only be released once their next-of-kin have been informed.”

She said three counts of murder were under investigation by the SAPS serious and violent crime investigation unit.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone who can assist the police with information that may aid the investigation is urged to contact Lt-Col Sithole on 082-457-2812.

Anonymous tip-offs can also be submitted via Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald