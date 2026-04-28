WATCH | Knysna traffic warden ‘Smiley’ filmed being beaten up by enraged motorist

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A well-known Knysna traffic warden affectionately known as “Smiley” has been left traumatised after being assaulted in an apparent road rage incident that was filmed and circulated online.

The attack, which saw the official knocked to the ground and then beaten while directing traffic at a busy N2 intersection, has sparked outrage in the town and renewed concern about escalating violence against public service workers.

A Knysna traffic warden is knocked to the ground during a suspected road rage attack. (SCREENSHOT)

Seventeen years ago, when Ernest Nqoko began his career in the traffic department, he never imagined he would have to give up what he loved most, directing traffic with a smile and even dancing as he worked.

But after being publicly attacked and sworn at, he no longer feels safe directing traffic.

“I was humiliated while doing my job,” Nqoko said this week.

He said the driver of a white bakkie had become impatient during the heavy traffic and parked on the pavement.

“When I approached him, he started shouting at me and other motorists.

“Then he started beating me. I fell to the ground, pulling at his shirt as I fell. His shirt tore.”

Nqoko said this was not the first time he was attacked by a motorist.

The latest incident took place just after 5pm on Tuesday last week while Nqoko was directing traffic at the N2 intersection along George Rex Drive.

A bystander filmed the incident, and the clip has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

In the video, seen by The Herald, a man can be seen hitting the traffic warden, who is dressed in his uniform. At some stage he manages to get up but falls over again, and the attack continues.

The driver then storms off to his bakkie and drives away, while some bystanders help the officer up and gather his belongings.

Nqoko said he had been directing traffic there for the past 10 years.

“The man said to me that he is the one paying my salary because he pays tax and that I should listen to him. He did not even care that I was an official on duty, simply doing my job.

“I am so hurt by this incident,” Nqoko said. Though his injuries were minor, he was left humiliated and traumatised.

The father of two said he was praying his children did not see the footage.

“I could have fought back, but as an officer my aim was to control the situation, not escalate matters.”

Police spokesperson W/O Christopher Spies said a case of reckless and negligent driving and common assault was under investigation.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident took place on the corner of the N2 and George Rex Drive in Knysna on Tuesday April 21, about 5pm.

“No arrests have yet been made.”

Spies said the docket would be submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority for a decision once the police investigation was concluded.

Knysna mayor Thando Matika denounced the incident, saying “such thuggery will not be tolerated”.

“Our municipal staff serve the community with dedication and professionalism. They cannot and will not be subjected to abuse or violence while performing their duties.”

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The Herald