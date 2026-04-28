Witnesses recount panic after deadly McDonald’s Joburg CBD shooting

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Three Ethiopian nationals were shot dead inside a McDonald’s in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday morning, in what authorities believe may be a targeted attack.

The shooting, which took place at the corner of Rahima Moosa and Small Street, has left the usually busy area subdued, with many businesses closed on Tuesday as police continue investigations.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic and confusion as gunshots rang out during the morning rush.

Ramusha Mukhe, who operates a hair stall on the pavement outside the restaurant, said it was “business as usual” before the shooting.

“I was calling customers like any other day, then I heard three gunshots. People started running out of McDonald’s, screaming. Some were holding their heads down, trying to protect themselves because you don’t know who is being targeted,” said Mukhe.

Mukhe said the fear was immediate and instinctive. “When you hear gunshots, you think it’s close to you. You just try to cover yourself.”

Once the commotion settled, it emerged that the shooting had taken place inside the restaurant. Mukhe said he later saw the victims lying on the floor in pools of blood.

Another witness, Happiness Zitha, who was shopping nearby at the time, said the sound of gunfire triggered panic inside the store she was in.

“As soon as we heard the gunshots, the shop owner rushed to lock the door. We thought we were about to be robbed or that something was happening inside the shop,” Zitha told TimesLIVE.

She said customers feared for their lives as they were locked inside.

“It was very scary because no one knew what was going on. Only later did we realise the shooting happened outside.”

On Tuesday, police officers were stationed around the scene as part of the investigations. Officials said they were searching for CCTV footage to help identify suspects.

The impact of the shooting was visible in surrounding streets, where most formal businesses were closed. Only informal traders operating on pavements continued with limited activity.

According to Johannesburg MMC for public safety Moshe Koma, the incident is part of a concerning pattern.

Koma noted two fatal shooting incidents in the CBD involving Ethiopian nationals over consecutive days. The first occurred on Sunday at Rahima Moosa and Von Wielligh Streets, while the second took place on Monday at the McDonald’s.

He said the attacks appeared to be targeted.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) K9 and Tactical Response Unit (TRU) teams have launched a manhunt, with investigations intensified to locate and arrest those responsible.

Police have not yet confirmed a motive for the killings.

TimesLIVE