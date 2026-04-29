Frustration and fears over ballooning municipal arrears

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Overdue municipal arrears in Nelson Mandela Bay have surged to R22.6bn, with the metro’s staff owing R6.77m for rates and services.

This has prompted the municipality to start salary deductions and formal repayment arrangements with staff.

The R22.6bn recorded by the end of February is a jump of more than R4bn in just eight months.

This is according to a financial report from July 1 to February 28, which shows a metro under growing financial strain as it grapples with rising debt, sluggish revenue collection and mounting pressure to enforce payment.

The report was tabled at a budget and treasury committee meeting on Tuesday.

Overdue household debt remains the biggest contributor, rising sharply to R19.6bn in February from R15.9bn in June.

Commercial customers owe R2.3bn and organs of state R311m as of February.

Councillors are recorded as owing R120,434, with the remaining balance attributed to a category labelled “others” in the report.

With the R6.77m owed by staff, a memorandum was circulated outlining their obligation to pay their municipal accounts.

“The memorandum provided a timeframe of November 10 2025, for staff to settle their accounts in full or conclude formal payment arrangements,” the report reads.

“Unfortunately, there was a slow response to the memorandum.

“Therefore, a follow-on memorandum was drafted and circulated on November 14.

“The second memorandum informed staff that a reduction will be enforced to a maximum of R7,500 [to settle their debt].”

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the metro set a 75% collection target.

However, the average collection rate so far for the financial year is 66.6%

“A lot is required to be done to improve the situation,” the report reads.

“As the National Treasury advised during the latest mid-term report visit, the city is required to embark on a benchmark exercise with the best-performing cities to learn from their best practices.”

The city is also required to settle with its creditors within 30 days, but the report shows it has fallen short, with payment times stretching to 43 days in December 2025, 68 days in January 2026 and 94 days in February 2026.

As of February, the municipality had spent just 32.52% of its capital budget, drawing criticism from councillors.

Meanwhile, spending on grants as of February 28 stood at 56.26% of its national and provincial grants.

Some of the spending (and overspending) includes:

39.57% on Informal Settlements Partnership Grant;

36.92% on the Infrastructure Skills Development;

173.06% on EPWP Incentive grant; and

162.08% on Urban Settlements Development Grant.

Several grants recorded no spending at all, including the urban development financing grant, regional bulk infrastructure grant, maintenance of roads grant and libraries grant.

The low expenditure prompted DA councillor Brendon Pegram to ask the National Treasury to intervene and provide support to prevent another forfeiture of conditional grant funding.

In his letter to finance minister Enoch Godongwana and Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse, Pegram said the city was heading for yet another significant underspend on conditional grant funding, which would almost certainly result in further forfeitures.

“You are well aware of the level of political and administrative instability that the city finds itself in at the moment,” Pegram wrote.

“Not only has our permanent city manager (Noxolo Nqwazi) been suspended at full pay for more than two-and-a-half years, but no less than eight of our 10 executive director positions have also become vacant over the past three years.

“Given the fact that our entire senior management is vacant, the city is in a state of paralysis never seen before.

“As a direct result of the same, there is no proper management of these departments, let alone the relevant skills to oversee the implementation and finalisation of large capital works projects.

“In addition to the aforementioned, our supply chain processes remain broken and unable to process tenders timeously.

“These are, in our opinion, the main reasons the city has been unable to spend conditional grant funding over the past three financial years — leading to more than R1bn in grant funding forfeited.

“The current financial year will be no different, as once again, total capital expenditure as at March 31 stood at a woeful 34.18%.

“It is our considered opinion that there will be no improvement on conditional grant funding spending until these senior positions have been filled by suitably qualified individuals and expertise insofar as overhauling our supply chain processes has been provided to the city.”

The budget and treasury report also highlights significant losses in water and electricity but does not include updated figures for the period under review.

Non-revenue water losses for the first five months of 2025/2026 stood at 44.3-million kilolitres, or 56%.

Electricity losses were similarly steep, and by the end of December 2025, they had already climbed to 30.14%, amounting to 514.5-million kWh, or R939.4m.

Acting chief financial officer Adriaan Ferreira said the city’s biggest concern was the low revenue collection.

DA councillor Alphonso Booysen said the collection rate was shocking.

“I don’t think as councillors we can sit here and feel comfortable that our municipality is going in the right direction.

“We are in breach of the MFMA, and it concerns me because it means our budget is not funded, which is why we’re getting problems in the municipality, because when we phone for street lights that aren’t being fixed, we’re told by officials that we can’t be assisted because there is no money due to the fact we’re not collecting our revenue.”

ANC councillor Xolani Notshe questioned what departments were doing to increase capital spending.

“This raises red flags that come again at the end of the financial year.”

Notshe said officials defended the projected 75% collection rate when the budget was debated at a council meeting.

“Sitting here, we’re hovering more around 60%.

“What are the implications of hitting 60%?”

ANC councillor Mpumelo Majola recounted how, when he bought electricity, a friend reacted with surprise, remarking that there was a growing culture in the metro of not paying for it.

“People aren’t paying for electricity and this contributes to electricity losses.

“The underspending really concerns me, particularly in the safety and security directorate.

“They’re not spending while we’re engulfed with a lot of crime.

“At the end of the day, when the audit comes, it’s going to hit us and funnily enough, there’s no spending but lots of overtime.”

The report shows overtime spending stands at R223.22m, with projections indicating it could rise to R409m by the end of the financial year.

This would be above the budgeted R339.19m.

ANC councillor Luzuko Peter said they had spoken about low expenditure for years.

“On the creditors’ payment rate, for the past five years, we’ve been discussing this and complaining.

“I’m more concerned, interested in the reasons as to what leads to 94 days of not paying our creditors.”

Peter said a company that completed work in his ward had been waiting for payment from the municipality for the past year.

Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha said the city not paying service providers for work done was a problem.

“The collection rate is not good at all.

“The biggest culprits are individual account holders, including business and government departments.”

Ngqisha said the city needed a permanent revenue management director to increase the collection rate.

Tuesday’s budget meeting got off to a rocky start when no acting executive directors were present and had to be called in from other meetings.

“It’s clear we’re running a Mickey Mouse institution when dealing with budget and treasury because we’re not taken seriously,” Ngqisha said.

“It is clear they continue to undermine this committee time and time again.

“Some didn’t bother to tender apologies, and some of these people are acting heads of department.

“It’s clear sabotage.”

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