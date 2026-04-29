Metro recovers R58m in debt amnesty deal

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The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s amnesty deal for cash-strapped businesses and residents saw R58m paid into the municipal coffers.

The debt-relief programme ran from July 15 to September 30.

Applicants were required to pay an upfront down payment on their outstanding balance, with the remainder settled in equal monthly instalments over 12 months.

Half of their municipal debt would then be wiped off.

Those unable to meet the payment terms within the stipulated period would no longer qualify for the amnesty, and their accounts would instead be handled through the municipality’s standard credit control procedures.

A report was tabled at a budget and treasury committee meeting on Tuesday.

It showed that 2,447 applications were made.

However, only 1,864 were successful, bringing in R6.4m in down payments.

Of these, 883 applicants, amounting to R8.4m, did not honour their agreements.

So far, the city has received a total of R58m out of R151.8m in arrears.

The city has concluded 987 arrangements where it will receive R124m monthly.

The report listed several problems with the programme. This included:

A slow response from applicants to make a down payment;

Inability to contact applicants at the number listed on application forms;

Customers did not email the arrangement agreement back to conclude the process;

A large volume of applications needed additional documents to comply with the credit control policy; and

The municipal telephone lines had been out of service for two months.

“The debt-relief programme was specifically structured to address historic arrear debt where an active payment arrangement existed and where accounts met the qualifying criteria as approved by the council.

“Consumers with existing arrangements have entered into legally binding arrangements to pay their arrears, and cancelling such will contravene legislation, threaten the financial sustainability of the municipality.

“It would simply be unlawful when this category of debtors was not included in the council resolution that approved the Debt Relief Campaign.

“The municipality is therefore not permitted to deliberately or intentionally default, such as consumer arrangements, or alter account statuses for the purpose of enabling qualification for a specific benefit or relief programme.

“Furthermore, the cancellation of arrangements will lead to a spike in the arrear debt book of the municipality as well as a potential material financial audit finding by the AGSA.”

During the meeting, budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha raised concerns that businesses and residents with prior debt arrangements with the municipality had been excluded from the debt-relief programme.

He said this was inconsistent with the council resolution.

“The council resolution opened the debt-relief programme to everyone. No-one was excluded.

“This explanation excludes customers who had payment arrangements.”

Revenue management acting director Ntosh Vutula said it was not contained in the council resolution.

“We’re trying to review the submission we’ve submitted to the standing committee.

“We’re in the process of preparing the report for the next standing committee.”

Ngqisha said he was not calling for a review, but warned that the official’s explanation appeared to justify a decision to deviate from the council resolution.

“This prejudices good people who had come forward to say they are going to pay their accounts, and you guys are saying that if they come to the city to benefit from the programme [they] are excluded, and those who were misbehaving, you accept them.

“This is misleading and not in adherence to the council resolution.

“Who made the decision? These people can take the municipality to court through a class action.”

Vutula noted Ngqisha’s comments.

“This was an administrative oversight.”

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