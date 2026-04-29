Motherwell-born minister returns to serve hometown

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The Rev Xolisa Oscar Matrose aims to tackle issues including unemployment, teenage pregnancy, absent fathers and crime in his hometown

In a full-circle moment, Motherwell-born Xolisa Oscar Matrose was ordained Reverend of The Reformed Churches in SA iBhayi circuit during a memorable service in the city on Saturday.

The father of four said that instead of being nervous during his ordination at the church in Kwazakhele, he felt overwhelmed with joy.

“I was really happy when I was ordained, because it confirmed that God had really placed a calling over my life, because if God had not called me, I would have not reached this point of being ordained.

“I was more emotional than nervous, this was not my first ordination, I am coming from a Reformed Church in KaNyamazane (formerly Lekazi) in Mbombela.

“Our church uses a calling system so they called me to return to work in my hometown,” Matrose said.

The 39-year-old is studying towards his doctoral (PhD) at North-West University.

The Masiphathisane Senior Secondary School matriculant obtained his Diploma in Theology at the Mukhanyo Theological College in Mpumalanga.

He pursued further studies at North-West University, where he completed a Bachelor of Theology in Biblical Languages, a Bachelor of Divinity (BDiv) and a Master of Divinity (MDiv).

And while it has not always been an easy journey, he said it was his discipline, determination, hard work and belief that kept him anchored and resolute to his calling.

“I started at the church as a member, I then served as a preacher in the men’s ministry, then I served in the youth ministry as a leader, then as an elder.

“I then felt in my heart that I had a calling.

“I declared my calling to the church and that is how my theological school journey began.”

While excited to return to his hometown, he also said he never imagined that he would return to serve.

“Being called to work in my hometown made me really happy, now I can work to make sure the people’s faith gets stronger,” he said.

Matrose succeeds Chief Dr Rev James Fatuse who served for about 37 years.

Fatuse said Matrose was selected after much prayer.

He said he was excited to have young leadership take over from him, adding that they aimed to encourage more churches to invite young reverends to their ranks.

He said they looked forward to seeing Matrose start new branches of the church across different parts in the metro.

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