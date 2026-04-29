NSFAS board chair quits as governance concerns mount

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Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela says he is weighing up legal and governance options affecting the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

This is in the wake of the resignation of interim chairperson Mugwena Maluleke, who stepped down with effect from April 27, citing personal and academic commitments, and board member Karabo Mohale, who chaired the human resources and organisational development committee.

“The cumulative effect of these and other resignations has significantly reduced the number of remaining voting members of the Board, raising serious concerns regarding the Board’s ability to continue to constitute itself lawfully,” the ministry said in a statement.

Manamela has initiated a formal process to determine whether the board can still operate within the required legislative framework. Remaining members have been contacted and asked to provide input.

Individual correspondence has been issued affording them an opportunity to make representations within a defined timeframe on the current governance position and on any lawful and practical alternatives available to ensure institutional stability, the ministry said.

“This step is intended to ensure procedural fairness and to allow for a full and considered assessment before any further action is taken.”

Despite the governance uncertainty, the ministry said the work of NSFAS continues without disruption. “All operational processes, including the disbursement of student funding, remain in place and are being closely monitored to ensure continuity and stability.”

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