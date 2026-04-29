Raging fire destroys recycling factory supporting recovering addicts

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Vistarus Mission staff assess the damage after a fire tore through the Vistarus Extrusion Plant and surrounding buildings on Sunday. From left, are Vistarus Mission Station head Wynand Jacobs, plant manager Rory de Goede and Vistarus founder Kobus Jacobs

The team at the helm of Gqeberha’s Vistarus addiction recovery mission station is counting the costs of the inferno that ripped through its Sidwell factory at the weekend.

The Vistarus Plastics Extrusion Plant is the main income generator for the nonprofit mission, allowing it to run the rehabilitation programme that helps struggling, destitute addicts get back on their feet.

The fire apparently started near the perimeter of the plant, where it backs onto two businesses in Sutton Road.

Madiba Bay Engineering was completely destroyed in the blaze, and Steelworx Services was also damaged.

However, assessors must still visit the scene to pinpoint the source of the fire and the damage caused.

On Tuesday morning, the scene at the Vistarus plant was grim, with blackened walls, sections of a collapsed roof, a mound of congealed plastic and gutted machinery.

Vistarus director Wynand Jacobs said his team was still in shock.

“It costs about R350,000 a month to run the mission for the approximately 380 people currently with us,” he said.

“This factory processes about 150 tonnes of plastic a month and is the main economic generator that allows the system to function, and for us to balance our finances.

“The plant is also a key part of our recovery programme because the people that run it are all participants in the programme and beneficiaries of it.

“We teach them skills that allow them to run the factory and it becomes a valuable stepping stone as they reintegrate with society, with many of them later getting jobs with commercial recycling companies.

“We’re going to have to sit down now and see if we have any kind of a financial cushion and what the next step must be.”

Vistarus residents support firefighters by removing bales of plastic from the building (Werner Hills)

Plant manager Rory de Goede, also a former graduate of the Vistarus recovery programme, said factory operations had run around the clock through the week and closed down as normal at 6am on Saturday.

“I was fishing mid-morning on Sunday when I got the call that the factory was on fire,” he said.

“I rushed through and by that time about 60 guys from the mission had been trucked through to the plant.

“The firefighters were already here but my guys were able to offer good support pulling the material that was not yet on fire out the way.

“I think the damage would have been much worse if they had not responded so well.

“Because we deal with highly combustible plastic, we already had a high pressure tank and a number of fire extinguishers in place — and I think that also helped us on Sunday.”

The inferno at the Vistarus Mission Plastic Extrusion Plant in Commercial Road on Sunday (Werner Hills)

Vistarus Mission Station was founded by Jacobs’ father, Kobus, 27 years ago with recycling.

Even then it was used to help keep their core “human healing” work afloat.

This work was moved off site at a certain point to different industrial premises, and the plastics extrusion plant has been at its current spot in Commercial Road for about seven years.

Jacobs said the plant brought in waste plastic, purchased from various suppliers, including large automotive companies.

This waste product was reduced to small regular chips by a granulator, spaghetti-shaped strands by an extruder, and finally little pellets by a pelletiser — and the pellets were sold to various companies, including auto-part manufacturers.

“We don’t yet know exactly how or where the fire started, but it seems like it was at the back perimeter of our property,” he said.

“We lost all three of our granulators in the fire, as well as a polystyrene extruder, and a bailer used to compact the incoming waste.

“We also lost our plant cooling towers, which feed the cooling system that allows our machinery to run around the clock.

“I estimate that the damage to the machinery alone is about R1.8m.

“The response from the recycling sector has been amazing and several companies have already stepped up to help.

“But any other help would be much appreciated.”

Vistarus co-director Nadia Jacobs said the fire was a serious blow but the mission station was used to rolling with the punches.

“We have been through many challenges and if our hope did not come from Jesus, we would have been sitting in ashes long ago.

“We are like a family and, depending on how we manage this, our members will learn resilience and we will grow.

“As part of that process, at our church service this coming Sunday, we will be honouring the heroes of the day who went the extra mile helping to fight the fire.”

Madiba Bay Engineering owner Godfrey Barnes said on Tuesday his operation had been devastated.

“Our factory was completely destroyed,” he said.

“I estimate the damages at R15m to R20m.”

Steelworx Services owner Tjaart Olwagen said his operation had incurred about R100,000 in damages.

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