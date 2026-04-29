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RECORDED | SIU briefs Scopa on municipal investigation findings

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is on Wednesday briefing parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) about its findings following investigations on municipalities.

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