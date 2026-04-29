Search for elderly patient who went missing from Livingstone Hospital

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Ashley Oliphant, 69, went missing from Livingstone Hospital on Sunday April 19

Police, health authorities and the family of Ashley Oliphant have been urgently searching for a 69-year-old Makhanda resident who went missing from Livingstone Hospital in Korsten.

Oliphant was last seen at the hospital after being scheduled to be transported back to Makhanda on Monday April 20, but was not located when arrangements were made for his transfer.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed the circumstances of his disappearance were still under investigation.

“The patient had been admitted at Livingstone Hospital and was due to be transported home on Monday April 20, at about 1.35pm.

“However, upon arrival of the patient transport, it was discovered that he was no longer at the facility,” she said.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the missing person was initially discharged on Friday, but due to a lack of available patient transport, he remained at the hospital over the weekend.

“It is believed that he went missing on Sunday April 19, during visiting hours”

Janse van Rensburg said Oliphant was visually impaired, slightly disoriented and suffered from asthma.

He was last seen wearing black clothing, with one shoe and one sandal, and is described as walking slowly and being unfamiliar with Gqeberha.

Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said Oliphant had been admitted to the neurosurgical ward for about a month and was formally discharged on Friday April 17, with arrangements made for ambulance transport.

“He was escorted to an ambulance, which became full before he could go in.

“A family member who was present indicated they would return to fetch him.

“He was then taken back to the ward, but no-one came to collect him.

“Staff only realised he was missing after visiting hours on Sunday, leading to extensive searches across the hospital, including casualty and other wards, without success.

“Mr Oliphant was happy to assist in pushing other patients in wheelchairs and was not noticed to have an eyesight problem or confusion.

“The incident was reported within 24 hours to both provincial and national health quality assurance structures.

“In searching for him, staff even went as far as the Gelvandale Police Mortuary but could not find him.

“The staff will continue working with the family in searching for the patient,” Manana said.

Family member Natalie Whitebooi said the family was distraught and seeking answers following the incident.

“We are very disappointed in how our uncle was discharged from the hospital.

“There are so many questions that need to be answered.

“We feel very upset because the people who are the cause of this problem don’t know what the family is going through.

“We are praying every day for his safe return home,” Whitebooi said.

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