State to speak to alleged sexual violence victims of Dr Gregory Hough

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Five women accused specialist endocrinologist Dr Gregory Hough of sexually assaulting them at Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha more than a decade ago. Stock photo.

The state intends to conduct further consultations with women who were allegedly raped and assaulted by former Gqeberha endocrinologist Dr Gregory Hough.

This was disclosed by senior state prosecutor advocate Linda le Roux during Hough’s brief appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday morning.

Hough, 53, stood in the dock while the matter was postponed to June 10 to allow for further consultations and to set a date for his regional court appearance. He remains out on bail.

Hough was a specialist endocrinologist in Gqeberha and is accused of sexually assaulting five women at his rooms at Netcare Greenacres Hospital more than a decade ago.

He handed himself over to the police in November and was released on bail of R5,000 the same day. Earlier in November, the Pretoria high court turned down his appeal to stop the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) from permanently barring him from practising, pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.

The names of the complainants, aged between 27 and 51, are known to The Herald. They cannot be named due to the nature of the charges.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2012 and 2019. Two of the complainants alleged they were sexually assaulted by Hough on more than one occasion

Due to his various appeals to the HPCSA and later through the courts, the criminal matter was delayed. According to the provisional charge sheet before the court, Hough faces three counts of rape and five of sexual assault.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2012 and 2019. Two of the complainants alleged they were sexually assaulted by Hough on more than one occasion.

Prior to the criminal action, Hough was embroiled in a marathon legal battle with the HPCSA following complaints that were lodged against him by some of his former patients while based at Greenacres Hospital.

He was initially suspended from practising by the HPCSA in September 2020.

In his latest attempts to fight off the HPCSA, he filed an interim interdict application to the Pretoria court to overturn the decision to permanently bar him from practising. According to the judgment delivered on November 4, Hough was charged internally with seven counts of unprofessional conduct.

Hough was finally found guilty on June 3 2025 on two counts of unprofessional conduct and acquitted on five other charges since the complainant in those counts was not cross-examined.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit arrested Hough after he handed himself over, in the presence of his attorney.

His arrest on charges of rape and sexual assault came after lengthy and thorough investigations into the complaints by five women, who reported criminal cases with the police between September and October 2020.

The Herald