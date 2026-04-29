Three men kidnapped and shot dead in violent Bay long weekend

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Cousins, from left, Thandekile Buzani, Lithembalamahlubi Tayi and Loyiso Mkhahluli, were kidnapped and shot dead.

A targeted hit is suspected to be behind the murder of three men who were carjacked, kidnapped and later shot dead in Nelson Mandela Bay during a long weekend that was marked by bloodshed.

Police also reported two unrelated horror crime scenes, one involving two people who were shot dead and six seriously wounded when gunmen opened fire in Wells Estate on Sunday, and another relating to three men who were killed in a mob justice incident in Motherwell on Monday.

The three who were kidnapped and then killed were cousins.

According to locals, the men were kidnapped from in front of a house that was being rented by one of the victims, 38-year-old Thandekile Buzani, in Vukukhanye Street, KwaNobuhle, at 8.30pm on Sunday.

His family, who live in a different area, said Buzani had just bought two sedans to transport residents as part of a “jikeleza” taxi business.

Buzani had hired his cousins, Loyiso Mkhahluli, 29, and Lithembalamahlubi Tayi, 22, as drivers.

Shocked family members, from left, Julia Buzani, Lindelwa Bangeni, Nonkosinathi Buzani and Linda Daniels, speak to a Herald team about their traumatic situation after three men were carjacked, kidnapped and later shot dead (Fredlin Adriaan)

On Tuesday, Buzani’s family said he had been ambitious and had bought two sedans with his disability payout after the Easter weekend.

His grandmother, Julia Buzani, said the family were still in the dark about what had actually happened on Sunday night.

She said he had received a payout after he was injured when bricks fell on top of his right hand in March 2019.

He had also planned to renovate the family home and buy a fridge for them.

“He was a generous person who loved his family,” she said.

He leaves behind his wife and three children.

Mkhahluli’s mother, Nomonde Hobeni, said her son had not been involved in any criminal activities.

She described him as a loving person who cared for his family and young child.

Nomathemba Thys, who cried inconsolably, repeatedly said she had now lost all her grandchildren.

Tayi’s father, Khayalethu, said they were hurting.

“They were cousins. We are devastated,” he said.

He said he had hoped his son would take the family name forward.

“As a man, that’s what we expected from him.”

He said Tayi had worked as a jikeleza driver and provided scholar transport as a means of looking after his daughter.

The police’s Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit is investigating a case of carjacking and three counts of kidnapping and murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred while the three were seated inside a white Mazda 323.

Janse van Rensburg said according to preliminary information, the cousins were approached by five unknown men, two of them armed.

“They allegedly pointed the firearms at the victims and demanded money and cellphones,” she said.

“One of the suspects then took control of the vehicle and drove off with three occupants inside.

“[A fourth person] was left behind at the scene.”

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Algoa Road.

Janse van Rensburg said that at 11am on Monday, the police were called to a crime scene in the bushes next to Old Uitenhage Road near Bethelsdorp.

Nomonde Hobeni, the mother of victim Loyiso Mkhahluli, mourns with Nomathemba Thys, the grandmother of the three cousins who were killed (Fredlin Adriaan)

There they found the bodies of three men with gunshot wounds.

“Two victims were found lying close to each other, while a third was located a few metres away after police followed a trail of blood,” she said.

“Preliminary investigations confirmed that they were the same victims who were kidnapped during the KwaNobuhle carjacking incident.”

Meanwhile, regarding the Wells Estate incident, a relative of one of the victims said details leading to the attack on the family home on Sunday remained sketchy.

Two people were shot dead and six others seriously injured.

The relative said the man, 40, was believed to have been at home watching soccer with a few of his friends when more people arrived to join them.

He had apparently stepped outside and that was when he was shot in the back of his head.

The family member said it was believed the attackers had then opened fire on the others inside the house.

Janse van Rensburg said Swartkops detectives were investigating a case of double murder and multiple attempted murders.

She said when police arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of two men with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Both victims were declared dead at the scene,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“Further information obtained from community members indicated that an additional six victims were also shot.

“These victims were transported to nearby medical facilities.”

On Monday, three other men were killed in a suspected mob justice incident in Dyakalashe Street, NU12, Motherwell.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the burnt bodies of three men in the street.

Preliminary investigations suggested the men were allegedly targeted because they were suspected of having vandalised and stolen property from a school, police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

Police confiscated the stolen property belonging to the school from a nearby house.

The identities of the men, aged 33, 27 and 32, have not yet been released.

Three counts of murder are under investigation.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said mob justice was not only illegal but dehumanising.

“No person should take the law into their own hands,” Ncata said.

“We are investigating this matter thoroughly and appeal to anyone with information to come forward so that justice can take its course.”

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