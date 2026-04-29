Wealthy Joburg buyers keep city homes while adding coastal properties

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A growing number of Gauteng’s wealthy residents are adopting a dual-residence lifestyle, retaining their primary homes in Johannesburg while investing in secondary properties across South Africa’s top coastal and leisure destinations.

Palm Golding property experts say the trend reflects a shift in lifestyle preferences rather than a mass departure from the country’s economic hub.

“While much is said about semigration to other provinces, Joburg retains its position as the country’s economic hub,” said Pam Golding Properties regional head for Gauteng Metro, Mariel Burger.

Burger said proximity to key commercial nodes such as Sandton, Rosebank, Illovo and Melrose Arch — as well as access to leading schools — continues to anchor demand in the city.

“In my experience, Joburg remains the irreplaceable business and family hub for the bulk of these high-net-worth individuals,” he said.

Wealth data supports this position. According to The Africa Wealth Report 2025 by New World Wealth, Johannesburg remains Africa’s wealthiest city, home to about 11,700 dollar millionaires, compared with around 8,500 in Cape Town.

Market activity in Gauteng’s upper-end segment also points to continued confidence. Burger noted that affluent buyers are investing heavily in primary residences, often in excess of R20m.

“Often investing R20m to R40m and upwards as primary luxury Gauteng residences, they rarely relinquish their secure, school-proximate Joburg bases,” he said.

Instead, many are expanding their property portfolios into lifestyle regions.

“Our high net-worth buyers are generally Joburg-based with a house in Plettenberg Bay or the Garden Route and now an apartment or house on the Atlantic Seaboard or in the City Bowl,” said Basil Moraitis, regional head for the Western Cape at Pam Golding Properties.

Demand in Cape Town’s prime areas remains particularly strong, with high-value transactions becoming more frequent.

CEO of Pam Golding Properties Andrew Golding said momentum at the top end had been particularly striking, with record transaction volumes and values achieved across key luxury nodes.

“In Cape Town alone, we’ve seen a notable rise in high-end residential sales exceeding R50m and even R100m and beyond,” he said.

Golding said the resilience of the super-prime market reflects a shift in how affluent buyers view property.

According to Golding, prime real estate is viewed as a strategic asset, with high-end homes regarded as a reliable preservation of capital and a long-term lifestyle investment

Beyond the Western Cape, coastal regions such as the Garden Route and KwaZulu-Natal North Coast are also benefiting from increased interest.

“The Garden Route has seen strong demand from affluent buyers across Gauteng, many acquiring second homes or investment properties,” said Gordon Shutte, area principal for Plettenberg Bay at Pam Golding Properties.

In addition, easy airport access is accelerating this trend, with proximity to OR Tambo International Airport and Lanseria International Airport supporting both commercial and private travel between Johannesburg and other regions.

Looking ahead, further infrastructure development could reinforce the pattern.

Burger said the planned Cape Winelands Airport could play a similar role in enhancing connectivity, further reinforcing the ease with which affluent buyers can move between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Joburg continues to play a pivotal role as the country’s primary business hub and remains indispensable for many high-net-worth individuals,” Golding said.