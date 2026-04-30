Bay murder-accused Siphelele Ntisana alleges police ‘torture’

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A Gqeberha man facing two counts of murder and three attempted murder charges, among others, flipped the script in court this week, alleging he was tortured by the police to implicate himself.

Putting his version through his Legal Aid defence lawyer during the cross-examination of investigating officer Sgt Nigel Wright at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday, Siphelele Ntisana alleged the police had “tubed him twice” and suffocated him until he lost consciousness.

He claimed he was woken up when officers poured water on him.

The incident allegedly happened at Wright’s offices in Mount Road after his arrest on January 14 2025.

Wright, however, denied his assertions.

Ntisana and another suspect allegedly opened fire inside a shack during a robbery in Mkwenkhwe Street, KwaDwesi Extension, in the early hours of December 22 2024. There were five occupants inside the shack at the time. Siyabulela Plaatjies, 36, and Bulelani Peter, 28, were killed.

Wright came under scrutiny during cross-examination over whether he read all the rights to Ntisana during his arrest and whether he had allowed him to sign his police notepad as a sign of confirmation

The second suspect, according to Wright, was gunned down in Motherwell in January 2025 by an unknown assailant in a suspected gang-related incident.

During the same attack, Aphiwe George, Xola Kuse, and Mandla Matshaya managed to survive but were severely injured and now struggle to perform simple tasks.

Ntisana also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He has pleaded not guilty.

Wright had earlier taken to stand on Wednesday to testify about Ntisana’s arrest and how he learnt about the other suspect, who is believed to have been the shooter.

However, Wright came under scrutiny during cross-examination over whether he read all the rights to Ntisana during his arrest and whether he had allowed him to sign his police notepad as a sign of confirmation.

Wright said he had read him his rights and he did not make Ntisana sign his notepad because, from his experience investigating sensitive crimes, suspects would refuse to do so, citing that they either were not guilty or required their lawyer to be present.

Ntisana denied in court on Wednesday that he robbed anyone on the day of the shooting. This assertion was rejected by Wright

He also denied Ntisana’s claim the police put words in his mouth when he changed his initial version that he did not go with his late co-accused to Peter’s shack, where the shooting took place.

Ntisana had said on January 14 2025 he only showed his co-accused where Peter lived.

Wright said Ntisana had disclosed on January 15 2025 that he actually did accompany his co-accused to Peter’s shack.

Ntisana denied in court on Wednesday that he robbed anyone on the day of the shooting. This assertion was rejected by Wright.

Last Friday Western Cape department of health forensic pathologist Dr Tristan Sam testified that the postmortem showed that Plaatjies and Peter were shot in the head during a shooting spree but did not die immediately. They later succumbed to their injuries a short while later.

Testifying on Wednesday last week, Livingstone Hospital senior manager for medical services, Dr Jaline Kotze, said medical records showed that the three injured victims had been treated by several doctors and had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Ntisana is set to take the stand to present his version on May 11.

The trial continues.

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