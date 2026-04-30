Former Gqeberha teen majorette to represent SA

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Amron Beaton,14, has been selected to represent SA in majorettes and cheerleading

At just 14, Amron Beaton is already stepping onto the international stage after being selected to represent SA in the majorette championships in Europe.

She is part of the South African Majorette and Cheerleading Association (SAMCA) National Majorette Team for the 2026 European tour.

The tour will see the former Gqeberha teenager compete in the Majorette World Championships in Poland during September and October 2026.

Amron, who recently moved to East London with her family, first fell in love with majorettes at the age of eight after trying out at school, quickly discovering a passion for the sport and for self-expression through performance.

“When they advertised tryouts at school, I tried out and enjoyed it so much,” Amron said.

“I love expressing myself, and the majorette performances were the perfect way to do that.

“I am so excited to represent my country in the sport that I love. I’m excited to meet new people and explore a new country.

“I am looking forward to the whole experience,” she said.

Amron, along with six other girls representing the Eastern Cape, will also have the opportunity to earn official Protea colours, pending final confirmation.

“Getting my Protea colours has been my dream since I started. I am excited to get my Protea blazer. It’s such a big deal for me.

“I’m so happy to get a chance to make my dream come true finally.

“I want to inspire other drummies to chase their dreams and climb the ladder and become a success,” she said.

Amron Beaton, 14, is succeeding at a sport she loves (supplied)

Her mother, Norma, described the journey as a meaningful family experience that has strengthened their bond.

“If she’s doing majorettes, we are doing it as a family. We support her fully, we don’t take holidays.

“She has become so confident, sociable, and a true people’s person. It has helped her improve her academics as well.

“It has become something that she and I bond over now because I have also become involved in majorettes as an adjudicator.

“My advice for parents who also have children who do demanding sports is to just support them.

“It means a lot to them when we show up and watch them,” Norma said.

Eastern Cape Majorette Cheerleading Association chair Jonathan Clarke said the selection marked a proud moment for the province and reflected the strength of local talent.

“This event marks a significant milestone for our province, highlighting the incredible dedication and talent of our athletes.

“My expectation is for the girls to embrace this opportunity to showcase their hard work and to do their absolute best.

“We are immensely proud of our athletes who have been selected for the national team to represent South Africa in Poland this year.

“Their selection proves that with dedication, our local talent can reach the world stage. The whole province is cheering for them,” Clarke said.

As a nonprofit organisation without national sponsorship, SAMCA requires athletes to cover the full cost of the tour, estimated at R58,000 per athlete.

This amount includes international and local flights, accommodation, meals, training camps and the official Protea kit, but excludes additional expenses such as passports, visas and personal spending money.

“We’re doing so many things to raise funds for Amron,” Norma said.

“We have raffles, a music trivia evening, a BackaBuddy campaign, cake sales, and we’re approaching local businesses for possible sponsorships.”

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