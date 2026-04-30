Reunited 7th Harmony back with new sounds

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The Eastern Cape’s 7th Harmony are front, from left, Mihlali Yozi, Mihlali Mngonyama, Nikita Jaceni, Nomgcobo Diniso and Hope Ntshona, and back, from left, Ando Nkohla, Akhona Mafani and Lunga Mpehlo.

Eastern Cape vocal ensemble 7th Harmony are back with the release of their single, Vukani Makholwa — meaning “Wake Up, Believers” — a call for society to unite against moral decay and spiritual complacency in SA.

Group leader and tenor/countertenor Ando Nkohla, from KuGompo City, said the ensemble were excited to finally share their first single ahead of a media tour in Gqeberha from May 7-11.

Nkohla said that when the group first formed nearly two decades ago, members were still in high school or college, while others were beginning their careers.

As a result, the group’s initial run was short-lived.

A turning point came about two years ago when Nkohla initiated a reunion, bringing together available former members while also introducing new voices.

The decision followed a surge of songwriting inspiration.

“I was receiving new songs on an almost daily basis and grew tired of not acting on it,” Nkohla said.

“In less than 24 months, we’ve put together a single that is ready for release. It’s an exciting time for us.”

He highlighted KuGompo City’s long-standing influence on gospel music in the Eastern Cape, referencing legacy acts such as Lord Comforters, Youth With Mission, the late Pastor Malibongwe Gcwabe, and Khanyisa Nkantsu-Sabuka, among others.

Nkohla said the group drew inspiration from the province’s rich musical heritage — rooted in churches, school assemblies, initiation seasons and traditional ceremonies — while aiming to present a more contemporary, forward-looking sound.

“We want to preserve that distinct Eastern Cape rhythm while evolving it,” he said.

“It’s about paying homage to those who came before us, while advancing the harmonies in a way that still feels authentic.”

The result is a blend of traditional choral music with smooth jazz influences.

As musical director, Nkohla oversaw both the arrangement and the integration of new members, carefully selecting voices to achieve the desired sound.

The eight-member ensemble features Nkohla, Mihlali Mngonyama (soprano), Mihlali Yozi (mezzo-soprano), Nomgcobo Diniso (alto), Hope Ntshona (mezzo/alto), Nikita Jaceni (contralto), Akhona Mafani (baritone) and Lunga Mpehlo (bass).

Work on Vukani Makholwa began in late November 2025, with recording in February.

The group collaborated with Eastern Cape veteran producer Siyabonga Hlekani, a sound engineer and songwriter with an extensive track record.

“It took a lot of practice to find the right keys and arrangements, and to get into the right mental and emotional space,” Nkohla said.

“From writing and rehearsals to recording, photoshoots and interviews, we knew the roll-out would be fast-paced.”

Nkohla credited Hlekani’s experience — including work with award-winning group Teargas on Mhlobo Wami and with Jamali, winners of the 2003 Coca-Cola Popstars competition — as well as his involvement with various gospel artists, for helping shape the final product.

Turning to the song’s message, Nkohla said the group intentionally chose Vukani Makholwa as its debut to address what it saw as a growing moral crisis in the country.

He pointed to crime statistics, noting SA’s high murder rate.

“When you compare that to countries at war, you begin to question what’s happening within our own society,” he said.

Nkohla described the issue as both a physical and spiritual crisis, referencing broader social challenges and calling for introspection and change.

“We are facing lawlessness on many levels. This is our wakeup call as 7th Harmony,” he said.

He said beyond the visible challenges, there was also a need to confront what he termed “spiritual slumber”, urging society to become more conscious and accountable.

Nkohla expressed gratitude to former members who had responded to the call to reunite, noting that many had since grown artistically and gained experience in other award-winning groups, including Zama & The Voice Ministries.

Following the release of their debut single on digital platforms, the group plan to release at least two more singles ahead of a full album.

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