SANParks and rugby legends combine to hold youth coaching clinic

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pupils from Knysna's Fraaisig Primary with SANparks staff and the legends

A group of more than 100 youngsters from the Garden Route recently had the chance to sharpen their rugby skills with some of the legends of the game ahead of the new season.

As part of Vision 2040, which aims to foster social cohesion and improve the wellbeing of communities in and around national parks, SANParks partnered with the South African Gallery of Legends to deliver the youth development activities this week.

The 102 boys from local primary schools were coached at the Loerie Park Stadium in Knysna on Freedom Day.

The rugby clinic provided aspiring young players with valuable experience, mentorship and inspiration.

The boys came from six primary schools, all from previously disadvantaged areas, in the Wilderness, Knysna and Tsitsikamma.

Nomvuselelo Songelwa, who leads social cohesion efforts at SANParks, said that about three years ago they met various organisations and stakeholders to discuss issues facing local communities and to find ways to support and uplift them.

The discussions showed the need for the national parks to focus on conservation and inclusivity.

Songelwa said one way to do this was by supporting community development projects and helping young people.

“The Rugby Development Clinic in Knysna with the South African Gallery of Legends featuring well-known rugby legends, who offered their experience, mentorship and inspiration to young players, gives the youth a chance to learn from positive role models who show excellence, resilience and leadership,” Songelwa said.

South African Gallery of Legends director for arts, culture and heritage Alpheus Matlou said the institution honoured legends and preserved their legacy.

He said the rugby clinic was the fourth event organised for local communities by the legends and SANParks.

The main aim of the legends is to inspire the pupils, empower them to strive for more and share information and knowledge that can help shape their futures.

One of the legends, Anton Leonard, said it was an honour and a privilege to be giving back to locals.

“Sport is a part of life lessons, especially on teamwork and discipline.

“We need to get involved in sports and also motivate the youth to be excited about sports and in turn represent SA,” he said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald