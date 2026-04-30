Upgraded Early Childhood Development centre in Adelaide inspires new hope

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A newly upgraded Early Childhood Development centre in Adelaide is providing a safe and supportive home for children from the local community, offering not only shelter, but stability, daily care, and a stronger foundation for the future. The Children’s Home of Hope provides a structured and nurturing environment that supports the holistic development of children.

A section of the small yet scenic town of Adelaide has been revitalised with renewed vigour to live up to their name following the revamp of the Children’s Home of Hope.

The upgraded centre provides a structured and nurturing environment that supports the holistic development of children, to contribute to long-term, sustainable community development.

The project was completed over seven months, providing 52 temporary jobs and funded in collaboration with Cookhouse Wind Farm, the Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust and Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm.

Home to 13 children supported by five dedicated caregivers, the centre now benefits from reliable access to water and electricity, improving hygiene, nutrition and overall wellbeing.

Cookhouse Wind Farm social performance practitioner Tandaza Teka said the project was brought to life as a response to a need within the community to strengthen care for vulnerable children.

“The Children’s Home of Hope represents far more than a physical shelter, it is a strategic, long-term investment in human rights and the cultivation of future leaders within this community and the nation at large,” Teka said.

“By providing care and support during the formative and transitional stages of childhood into adulthood, the initiative creates the conditions necessary for improved educational attainment, better health outcomes and strengthened resilience for future economic participation.

“Such interventions are critical in breaking entrenched cycles of relative poverty, inequalities and unemployment.

“They not only safeguard the immediate wellbeing of children but also lay the groundwork for their meaningful inclusion in society and the economy over time.”

Funded in collaboration with Cookhouse Wind Farm, the Cookhouse Wind Farm Community Trust and Msenge Emoyeni Wind Farm, the project was brought to life as a response to a clear need identified within the community to strengthen care for children in need.

Local contractors from Adelaide also played a key role in the construction and furnishing of the home, ensuring that the investment stayed within the community.

The revamp includes a state-of-the-art play area, abultion upgrades and several other additions.

The centre’s house father, Livingstone Yekani, said the recent handover could not have come at a better time as SA heads into the colder winter months.

“We’ve gone from hardship to hope,” Yekani said.

“Our home was once unsafe, with no water or electricity, and every day brought uncertainty.

“Today, thanks to the support of the wind farms and the community trust, them children live in a safe, dignified space with light, warmth and stability.”

The handover of the home brought together a wide range of stakeholders, including representatives from the wind farms and community trust, local government leaders, councillors, traditional authorities, NGOs, SMMEs and community members.

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