Actress and musician Ntuli-Mbozi to give back to community that supported her

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anelisa Ntuli-Mbozi will host her Opera for the Community event at the Mendi Art Centre on May 30

In an effort to empower upcoming artists by learning from industry experts, actress and award-winning musician Anelisa Ntuli-Mbozi will host her Opera for the Community this month.

Ntuli-Mbozi, 28, who has also been the Voice of SA National Opera, said her event was in partnership with the Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council and would take place at the Mendi Art Centre in New Brighton on May 30.

The former Motherwell resident said that a day before the event she would also donate socks as well as 240 sanitary towels to schoolchildren and community members.

“I am trying to help local artists and upcoming artists to know how to treat their craft as a business, because that is what I learnt in Johannesburg.

“To provide a network for them, to help them grow, for instance actors who have been acting for a long time, but did not know which door they could knock [on].

“So guest speakers will share how their businesses work.

“The Eastern Cape is very talented, but some of its children end up smoking drugs,” Ntuli-Mbozi said.

She thanked Masiphathisane Senior Secondary School for the role it played in her life, saying that she had discovered her talent as a musician at the school.

“When I was in school, I went through a difficult time because I did not have parents.

“I was raised by my grandmother, a lot of painful things happened that could have deterred me from making something of myself.

“However, music was healing for me, my mother was sick, so I could not be with her, the school knew my background and believed in my talent.

“The principal invested R5,000 in 2019 for me to chase my musical dream in Johannesburg, the next principal also supported my dream and now I want to give back,” Ntuli-Mbozi said.

Tickets for the event are available online at Computicket at R200 each and early tickets at R100.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald