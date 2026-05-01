Bafana captain launches training programme in community where it all started

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Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams addresses children participating in his Ronwen 30 Foundation Edu-Care Programme, which was launched at Gelvandale Primary School on Thursday

Soccer hero Ronwen Williams returned to his roots in Gqeberha on Thursday with the launch of a programme to identify and train young talent while teaching them life skills.

The Bafana Bafana skipper-goalkeeper was guest of honour at Gelvandale Primary School, where he first grabbed attention as a passion-fuelled U11, to launch his Ronwen 30 Foundation (R30F) Edu-Care Programme.

One-hundred boys and girls aged nine to 13 from Fontein Full Service School and Gelvan Park, Helenvale and Gelvandale primary schools are participating in the programme, and eight licensed coaches will be managing it.

Addressing the starry-eyed youngsters before him on the school field, Williams said not long ago he had sat there just like them — but he had been gripped by a dream of one day playing for SA.

“It was not easy. At times I had to grind. But I had a purpose,” he said.

“You must have fun and listen to your coaches and you will grow, and get better and better.”

Earlier, head coach Ricardo Katza, a former SuperSport United captain and Bafana Bafana defender, led a prayer asking to “keep the kids fit and safe and help them do their best”.

Speaking to The Herald as the youngsters divided into groups for different drills, Gelvandale Primary School principal Ronald Poggenpoel said he was filled with pride.

“I was already principal when Ronwen was here, and I was also one of his soccer coaches.

“He had talent but most of all he had passion and a hunger to achieve.

“He knew even then what he wanted and that it would take hard work and sacrifice.

“I am proud of what he has achieved at the top echelons of football, that he has stayed humble and that he has not forgotten his roots.”

He said the new programme was a continuation of what Williams was already doing with the soccer activities he had been organising for years in Gelvandale on Youth Day.

“There are definitely more soccer stars here in this community.

“It is brimming with talent.

“There are many rough gems here. They just need to be polished.”

Some of the eager participants at the launch of the Ronwen 30 Foundation training programme (Fredlin Adriaan)

Williams, 34, now based in Johannesburg, said the 30 in the name of the programme was a reference to his Bafana Bafana jersey number, and long ago to the one that was worn by his Uncle Mokes.

“My mother’s brother was a very good footballer and goalkeeper and he wore the number 30 so I took it from there because it was Uncle Mokes who inspired me to become a goalkeeper.”

He said he was excited about the programme.

“I think finding the players at grassroots and training them up is what we have been lacking in soccer in this country.

“Hopefully this programme will contribute to filling that hole, especially with the excellent, licensed coaches that we have got on board.”

He said the programme would run three days a week.

“Each session will start with life skills where the kids learn everything from the danger of substance abuse to financial literacy.”

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