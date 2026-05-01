Bitter row erupts over demolition of shacks in Lusikisiki

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Ingquza Hill Municipality has come under fire after it demolished hundreds of shacks in several informal settlements in Lusikisiki which it claims were built illegally on municipal land last week.

A bitter war of words has erupted between hundreds of shack dwellers in Lusikisiki and the Ingquza Hill municipality.

This follows the council’s demolition of about 900 shacks in several informal settlements around the town’s CBD last week, despite a high court order.

During last week’s demolitions, the Dispatch was told at least 500 shacks in the Skiti informal settlement were destroyed, about 100 in Vukani and about 300 in Katilumlao, leaving hundreds, if not thousands, of people destitute.

But Ingquza Hill municipal manager Velile Makedama said in a statement that while the local authority acknowledged public concern about the demolition of “illegal structures erected on municipal land within Lusikisiki”, this was part of an ongoing process which started in the 2024/2025 financial year.

Ingquza Hill Municipality has come under fire after it demolished hundreds of shacks in several informal settlements in Lusikisiki which it claims were built illegally on municipal land last week. SUPPLIED (SUPPLIED)

“The structures in question were erected without municipal approval and in contravention of the applicable laws and legislation including municipal by-laws.

“The land is earmarked for development and other strategic opportunities, and continued unlawful occupation poses risks to public safety, health and planned service delivery.”

Makedama said the municipality had taken various steps including issuing notices to the occupiers, obtaining a court order authorising all necessary action including demolitions, and engaging with the affected groups.

Now social media posts were circulating from people who appeared to have been displaced, he said.

“The municipality condemns the wrong narratives that were being pushed and labels them as a propaganda to undermine the legal process.

“The Ingquza Hill Local Municipality is committed to treating all residents with dignity and within the law.”

Everyone affected was urged to adhere to the rule of law and assist in vacating municipal land which they were occupying illegally, he said.

On Friday, after the shack dwellers brought an urgent court application against the municipality and Makedama, the Mthatha High Court interdicted the municipality and restrained it from demolishing the applicants’ homes pending the determination of the entire application.

Part A of the application is due to be heard on June 17.

Dingaan Myolwa, MK party election machinery regional convenor in the OR Tambo region, said more than 900 shacks had been demolished last week.

The former OR Tambo District Municipality mayor claimed the municipality had disregarded engagements with lawyers representing the shack dwellers and went ahead with demolitions despite receiving correspondence to suspend them.

He said hundreds, if not thousands, of people were now homeless.

Myolwa said the municipality had bused in about 120 people, who it was later alleged were prison inmates in Kokstad and other correctional services centres, to demolish the shacks.

Those shacks have been there since 1983. The same municipality that is now destroying them even went as far installing bulk services like electricity, water taps and toilets

The municipality had also proceeded with the demolitions despite the affected communities having lodged an appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

“Those shacks have been there since 1983. The same municipality that is now destroying them even went as far installing bulk services like electricity, water taps and toilets.

“Now the municipal bosses are chasing people away without providing them with alternative land or place of accommodation,” Myolwa said.

He said some people had also lost all their possessions as they were at work when their shacks were dismantled.

The MKP was now planning a protest march to hand over a petition to the municipality on May 11.

MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela condemned the municipality’s actions and accused municipal bosses of a “direct violation of the court order issued on Friday morning, which explicitly suspended such demolitions”.

He said the conduct of the municipal bosses was both unlawful and deeply irresponsible.

“The municipality has acted in defiance of the court order at a time when the validity of the demolition order was active.

“The matter is currently before the [Mthatha] high court where an appeal is pending.

“Basic principles of justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law demand that no irreversible steps be taken until the appeal court has delivered its judgment.

“Beyond the legal violations, the demolitions pose a serious and immediate risk to affected communities.

“The area in question is electrified and unco-ordinated demotion activities create a dangerous environment that threatens lives, not only for residents but also for anyone close to exposed infrastructure.”

Meanwhile, Makedama urged people to stop invading municipal land as this delayed development in Ingquza Hill.

Questions were sent to the municipality on Wednesday, but no response had been received by the time of publication on Thursday.

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