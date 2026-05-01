Honorary doctorate for football legend ‘Doctor’ Khumalo

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The Tshwane University of Technology has bestowed an honorary doctorate upon football legend Theophilus “Doctor” Khumalo, recognising his talent and lifelong contribution to both South African and international football.

Khumalo was awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Science: Kinesiology and Coaching Science (Honoris Causa) on Thursday during the faculty of science’s graduation ceremony at the Pretoria campus.

The Soweto-born legend’s career spanned an impressive 42 years. Widely recognised as one of South Africa’s greatest midfielders, Khumalo is most celebrated for his iconic tenure with Kaizer Chiefs, which lasted from 1987 to 2004.

Reflecting on his journey during his acceptance speech, Khumalo emphasised that football was always more than just a sport.

“Football was never just a game to me; it was a teacher. It provided discipline, structure and hope,” he said. “To have that journey recognised in an academic space of this stature is something I will carry with immense pride and responsibility.”

Khumalo’s professional journey began at the age of 15 with Moroka Swallows in 1983. He joined the Kaizer Chiefs junior team in 1985 and was promoted to the senior squad just a year later at the age of 17.

Throughout his career, Khumalo reached several historic milestones:

He was part of the Kaizer Chiefs squad that secured 23 official trophies during the 1990s;

He made 397 league and cup appearances (over 400 total games) for Kaizer Chiefs, scoring 78 goals;

He was named SA Footballer of the Year in 1992;

In 1992, he represented SA in its historic first post-apartheid match against Cameroon, scoring the penalty that secured a 1-0 victory for Bafana Bafana;

He was a key member of the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winning squad. He also represented the nation at the 1997 Fifa Confederations Cup and the 1998 Fifa World Cup;

He earned 50 caps for Bafana Bafana between 1992 and 2001, netting nine goals.

Khumalo hung up his boots in 2002, immediately transitioning into coaching. He was appointed joint head coach of Kaizer Chiefs alongside Donald “Ace” Khuse for the 2002/2003 season. He later returned to the club as an assistant coach in 2012.

His coaching portfolio includes leading the Kaizer Chiefs Under-17 development team and serving as the technical director for Baroka FC during the 2017/2018 season.

The university lauded Khumalo as an “accomplished” coach, noting his various local and international coaching licenses and certificates.

“From his humble beginnings at Moroka Swallows to his rise as a creative playmaker, goalscorer, captain and coach, Khumalo’s journey is testament to talent, passion and commitment,” the university stated.