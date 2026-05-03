Manamela, NSFAS board clash over CEO appointment

A week of high drama over who should lead the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) saw board members jumping ship, a ministerial warning to dissolve the leadership structure, a fightback and the board ultimately deciding to appoint a permanent CEO, the first in 30 months.
Just hours before a scheduled board meeting to appoint a new CEO on Wednesday, acting board chair Mugwena Maluleke and another board member, Karabo Mohale, resigned — allegedly to frustrate a quorum and block the appointment.
But the meeting proceeded, and the board decided to appoint NSFAS CFO Waseem Carrim, who has been acting CEO since March 2025.
Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela had also tried to stop the proceedings, informing individual board members of his intention to appoint an administrator and stating that the board did not have a quorum and was no longer capable of taking lawful decisions.
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