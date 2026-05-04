Activist opens support office to bridge gap for GBV victims

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A new support centre for victims of gender-based violence has opened in New Horizons, Plettenberg Bay.

A new support centre for victims of gender-based violence (GBV) has opened in New Horizons, Plettenberg Bay, marking a significant milestone for long-time community activist Helene Bezuidenhout.

Bezuidenhout, one of the town’s longest-serving activists, has spent more than a decade assisting victims of GBV and their families in their pursuit of justice.

My dream has always been to ensure that no child falls through the cracks due to a lack of resources or emotional support. — Helene Bezuidenhout, community activist

Her efforts have culminated in the opening of the Bitou Victim Support Office, located just five minutes from the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court.

The centre, at 2195 Keurbooms Street in New Horizons, aims to provide a safe and supportive environment for victims, particularly children who have historically lacked adequate emotional and institutional support.

“My dream has always been to ensure that no child falls through the cracks due to a lack of resources or emotional support,” said Bezuidenhout.

With 20 years of experience in children’s rights advocacy, Bezuidenhout began her work with The Green Hearts before joining the SAPS’s victim support team.

Her work has largely focused on supporting children who are victims of sexual assault and rape, often accompanying them to police stations to engage with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit and social workers.

A mother of two, Bezuidenhout said her experiences exposed significant challenges faced by victims of GBV and families seeking justice through the legal system.

“After years in the field, I observed critical gaps that motivated me to open this centre.”

Among these challenges is what she describes as the “silence period” after initial trauma and medical examinations, during which victims often receive little to no communication from authorities for extended periods.

Helene Bezuidenhout is one of Plettenberg Bay’s longest-serving activists (SUPPLIED)

“With lack of accessibility, with police stations being far away, many families would come to my private home because they couldn’t reach the police or didn’t know where else to go.”

Bezuidenhout also highlighted the absence of long-term therapeutic support, noting that many victims experience ongoing mental health struggles and, in some cases, substance abuse.

“This created a gap where women felt vulnerable and some even scared to report crimes.”

She further pointed to systemic issues, including limited resources, lack of knowledge and compassion at the station level, and breakdowns in communication between the SAPS and the National Prosecuting Authority.

These challenges could result in cases being struck off the court roll due to poor follow-up.

The Bitou Victim Support Office aims to address these gaps by offering a range of services, including counselling, court support, and guidance through the judicial process.

Bezuidenhout and her team also prepare victims for potential challenges in the system, liaise with other organisations, and advocate on behalf of those they assist.

The centre operates with a team of 12 volunteers, each responsible for specific portfolios to ensure a holistic support structure.

Services include educating victims and their families about legal procedures, providing therapeutic support, and facilitating community integration programmes.

The office space was provided by the New Horizons Pensioners Club, which shares the premises with the support centre.

Community members are encouraged to visit the office directly for assistance, guidance and support.

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