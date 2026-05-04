BREAKING | NSFAS placed under administration — for the third time

Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela has dissolved the board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and placed it under administration, he announced on Monday.
This is the third time South Africa’s key financing agency for students has been placed under administration.
Prof Hlengani Mathebula has been appointed administrator for 24 months, or until a new board has been appointed.
Manamela said the move was intended as a “temporary but necessary intervention to restore institutional credibility, operational effectiveness and public confidence in NSFAS”.
He said last week that he was assessing the capacity of the board to discharge its duties effectively following a wave of resignations.
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