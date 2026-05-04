Dedicated cyclist to raise funds for Makhanda SPCA in latest journey

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Makhanda cyclist Anrico Quiens is gearing up to tackle a gruelling 2,000km winter ride for his “Pedal for a Purpose' initiative

Avid Makhanda cyclist Anrico Quiens plans to clock at least 2,000km through his Pedal for a Purpose initiative to ensure that the Makhanda SPCA switches gears as it moves forward.

Quiens said he felt excited about his upcoming initiative.

Having come up with the concept Pedal for a Purpose in 2025, he said he received sponsorship for his bicycle and, since then, had never looked back.

“I have cycled two separate 1,000km,” he said.

“So 2,000km is something that I am actually looking forward to.

“When I received the sponsorship for the bicycle, I started cycling, and I was suffering from a mental health illness.

“I wanted to do a mental health awareness campaign, so my first 1,000km was for mental health awareness.

“The second 1,000km, I just finished last month and it was for underprivileged school children.”

Quiens said he could not confirm the total amount raised for the mental health awareness campaign, as donations were paid directly into the bank accounts of the respective charities.

However, he raised R20,000 for underprivileged schoolchildren.

This enabled him to provide school uniforms, stationery and treats to 10 pupils nominated by each school’s principal, with further donations planned for schools in Kenton-on-Sea next week.

He selected the Makhanda SPCA as the beneficiary of his latest initiative.

No stranger to long-distance cycling, he is set to embark this winter.

“I am actually an animal lover, so for me, I just thought that, because of the work that the people are doing for the SPCA, why not do something that would make their workload a little bit lighter.

“I am going to start cycling from June 5 or June 6.

“It should take about a month to complete.

“I am busy getting sponsors that can help me get prepared.

“I already have spare tyres, repair, medical aid kits, so it’s sponsors for electrolytes, among other things.

“The people at the SPCA have organised accommodation and something to eat for me in the places where I do not have people that I know who would accommodate me,” Quiens said.

He will be travelling alone.

He cycles from Makhanda to Port Alfred to help him focus.

“I am basically riding every day.

“I stay out of town in Makhanda in a nature reserve, so I ride a lot in and out of town, which is also part of my preparation.

“I do long rides for stamina and mental readiness.”

During his previous 1,000km ride, he injured his Achilles tendon in the first 500km.

“I ended up riding with one leg.”

“I am not concerned about the injury in this cycle.

“I normally treat it on my own. I have not felt it since that cycle, and I do a lot of walking as well, so I have not felt it.

“For me, it is all about giving back,” Quiens said.

Makhanda SPCA committee member Michelle Bradley said they were honoured that Quiens had selected them as a beneficiary.

“Quiens recognises the work our SPCA does in the community and our need for funding too.

“Dog food stock is very low. Our vehicle costs are spiralling.

“Fuel, maintenance, staff uniforms and protective clothing are placing a lot of pressure on finances.

“We also need funds to cover running costs and kennel maintenance.

“There is currently only one response vehicle, which covers a vast area in Makhanda.

“His ride will create awareness for animal welfare all the way to Cape Town and back.

“We really hope that the businesses and individuals will support this initiative by donating to the Makhanda SPCA and assisting Quiens with accommodation and supplies along his journey,” Bradley said.

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