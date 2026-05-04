Families devastated after horrific accident in Kariega

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A crowd gathers as emergency personnel attend to the scene of a deadly crash in Kariega on Monday morning

Distraught family members stood behind the tape cordoning off the scene as emergency workers attended to the horrific wreck of an accident in which eight people were killed and multiple others injured on Monday.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after the fatal crash involving an Algoa Bus and a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi travelling in opposite directions.

Six people were declared dead at the scene and two others died later in hospital, bringing the death toll to eight by Monday night.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the accident happened at about 5.30am in Mel Brooks Avenue, Kariega.

“It is alleged that an Algoa Bus was travelling along Mel Brooks Avenue from town towards KwaNobuhle,” Gantana said.

“The bus had no passengers on board at the time.

“A white Toyota Quantum taxi was travelling in the opposite direction from KwaNobuhle towards town, transporting passengers.

“It is further alleged that the driver of the Toyota Quantum made a sudden U-turn in front of the oncoming bus in an attempt to enter the driveway of the Dana Spicer factory.

“The bus subsequently collided with the taxi.”

She said the bus driver escaped unharmed while eight passengers inside the taxi were killed.

“Six people were declared deceased at the scene.

“A seventh died at a public hospital and an eighth died at a private hospital.

“The deceased comprise two females and six males, all between 20 and 40.

“Several other passengers sustained injuries.

“The driver of the Toyota Quantum was also injured and has been transported to hospital.

“Injured passengers have been admitted to nearby medical facilities for further care.”

She said the names of the deceased would be released once the next-of-kin notification process was complete.

The mangled wreck of the Toyota minibus taxi involved in the fatal crash in Kariega (Werner Hills)

At the scene on Monday morning, distressed family members watched as the emergency crew attended to the wreck.

Several bodies were visible around the smashed taxi.

Sibabalwe Rubushe had to stand back as her sister’s body was loaded into the coroner’s vehicle.

“I don’t know what to feel,” she said.

“This is very, very painful.

“That is my sister lying there.”

Rubushe and her mother had identified her sister at the scene while the wrecked minibus taxi was loaded onto a truck.

Other people stood around in silence.

Uitenhage and District Taxi Association spokesperson Lubabalo Vesele arrived at the scene and comforted some of the family members.

“We are feeling very sorry for the families because this is a bad accident.

“This is not the first accident to happen here.

“We suspect the [faulty] streetlights in this area are the cause.”

Meanwhile, at Provincial Hospital in Kariega, hopeful family members waited outside for updates on their loved ones.

A 22-year-old man, who asked not to be named, said his aunt had been injured in the accident.

“The ambulance brought my aunt here.

“I haven’t seen her yet but we did get a message that she is not too badly hurt.”

He said he had learnt of the accident via footage of the crash which had gone viral on social media.

“We were shocked.

“My family asked me to rush to the scene and then I came to the hospital.

“This is tragic.

“I feel terrible for the families of the people who lost their lives but I am grateful that my aunt is not badly hurt.”

A KwaNobuhle resident said her sister was injured but that she was yet to find out the exact details.

“I don’t know how badly my sister is injured.

“I am waiting for the hospital to tell me how she is.

“This accident was so bad, I am worried about her.”

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said they were looking into the cause of the crash.

“We urge road users to remain extra vigilant and help us avoid future accidents like this one,” he said.

Eastern Cape transport MEC Xolile Nqatha extended his condolences to the victims’ families and wished those in hospital a speedy recovery.

DA MPL Kabelo Mogatosi said the incident once again exposed the urgent need for decisive action to improve road safety, strengthen visible traffic policing and enforce traffic laws across the province.

“This crash follows another major incident last month that also claimed seven lives.

“The pattern of road deaths in the Eastern Cape is unacceptable and it cannot be allowed to continue as though these tragedies are inevitable.

“No family should have to bury loved ones simply because they boarded a taxi to get to work.

“The people of Kariega and the broader Eastern Cape deserve a public transport system and road network where safety is treated as a non-negotiable priority.”

During the Easter weekend in April, seven people from one family were killed on the M17 between Kwazakhele and Motherwell.

After Monday’s crash, Mogatosi called for law enforcement to carry out regular roadblocks, targeted patrols and proper vehicle inspections and make sure there were real consequences for operators and drivers who flouted the rules.

Algoa Bus senior manager of operations Ntsikelelo Mate was also at the scene on Monday morning.

“We suspect the taxi driver was trying to offload passengers and took a shortcut by doing a U-turn in front of the bus,” Mate said.

“The bus driver tried to avoid the accident by swerving into the opposite lane but could not stop before colliding with the taxi ... he did not have enough time.

“The driver is in a state of shock.

“Physically he is OK but he got the fright of his life.

“He is traumatised and has been booked off work by a doctor.

“It’s not easy to avoid an accident like this.”

He said he had since spoken to family members at the scene to express his condolences on behalf of the bus company.

Mate said the bus had recorded video footage of the accident, which would be used in an investigation to determine the exact details of the incident.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe also expressed her condolences to the families of the deceased.

Lobishe said the incident had dealt a devastating blow to the affected families “and the broader economy of the city, as many of the deceased were on their way to work and were breadwinners in their households”.

“This incident is not a mere accident; it is a tragedy that will leave a painful void in many families.

“Though details are still sketchy, preliminary investigations indicate that human error may have been the cause.

“I would like to plead with drivers, especially those in the public transport industry, to exercise extra caution and act responsibly on our roads.”

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