From Bay Ironman to London Marathon in dream double

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Kathleen Flanagan with her guide dog, Ginty, who came to greet her at the airport

Days after completing the 2026 Isuzu Ironman African Championships, visually impaired athlete Kathleen Flanagan realised a lifelong dream by competing in the London Marathon.

She was met with cheers by family and friends at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Sunday.

She was also greeted by her guide dog, Ginty, who had not seen her in 14 days.

Flanagan shared her excitement upon receiving the email confirming her selection for the 42.195km London Marathon, saying she read it at least four times and even asked her colleagues to verify the news.

The marathon took place at the end of April.

“It is lottery-based. You do not just enter the race. You enter with over a million other people.

“They could only cater for about 60,000 athletes.

“I have a feeling that since I had a story to tell, I was also selected, because when you put in your application, you had to write something about yourself.”

Having applied in 2025, she received her acceptance email in June.

After beginning to lose her vision in early 2018, she discovered in 2022 that running was what truly propelled her.

“When we arrived in London, I would not say everyone was friendly, but they were very accommodating when they saw that I had the cane and they wanted to help,” Flanagan said.

Though her body still felt the strain of the Ironman race, she said her training programme followed a four-week cycle that helped prepare her for the challenge.

With her feet tired, she said she had to walk for about 3km.

She even stopped to take photos outside Buckingham Palace and still finished the race in five hours and 49 minutes.

“It was not about winning the race. It was about being a visually impaired person who is there to represent other disabled people.

“I also wanted to soak up the opportunity that I got, because of the small community that helped me.

“We raised over R60,000 on the plane.

“I felt the medal should be put where everyone could celebrate it, because mainly the running community supported me.

“They have seen me walking at the back, jogging to the point of running. I want to give back.

“I do not know how yet, but I want to raise money for a charity so people know how grateful I am to my community,” Flanagan said.

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