Global events offer Bay chance to become tourism powerhouse

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German tourist Peters Utz, 68, at the Donkin Memorial during a bike excursion in March led by the tour guide from the Aida Stella cruise ship, which was docked in Gqeberha at the time

With two major international events set for Nelson Mandela Bay over the next eight months, the city has a chance to revitalise its tourism sector and rebuild it into a powerhouse.

That is the view of tourism guru Ernie Heath.

He said urgent, imaginative and collaborative action could revive the sector and position the metro as a leading African destination, with benefits for all.

Heath noted that Bay events scheduled for the rest of 2026, leading up to the local government elections, included a global tourism indaba, the 85th Skal International World Congress, from September 29 to October 2.

This is set to be followed by the Lifesaving World Championships, from November 25 to December 13.

However, the tourism potential continues to be undermined by persistent service delivery failures, with recurring power outages, water disruptions and sewage spills denting the city’s reputation.

The metro issued twin reports a fortnight ago, highlighting the positive socioeconomic impact of sports tourism and the cruise liner industry.

Focusing on the 2025 Ironman SA African Championship in Gqeberha, it said the event had generated R87.9m in direct spend and about 2,000 visitors contributed to more than 35,000 overnight stays across the metro.

Beyond the economic impact, more than 1,300 volunteers participated in the event, including local schools, sports clubs and community organisations, contributing to skills development and community upliftment.

In addition, the Ironman 4 the Kidz Charity Trust raised more than R1.7m, directly benefiting 18 registered charities within the region and reinforcing the event’s social impact.

In the passenger liner industry, the metro said that since the start of the 2025/2026 cruise season in September 2025, the sector had already contributed about R98.2m to the Bay economy, with the season set to conclude in June 2026.

Between September 2025 and April, Nelson Mandela Bay recorded 34 cruise calls over 44 port days, attracting an estimated 58,426 visitors, translating into 77,130 passenger days.

Passenger spending alone was estimated at R77.1m, based on an average spend of R1,000 per day on onshore activities such as tours, shopping, food and entertainment.

Additional economic benefits included about R20m generated through port fees and shipping agent services.

“The Bay stands at a critical crossroads,” Heath said.

“Despite its extraordinary natural beauty, strategic location and rich cultural heritage, metro tourism is showing worrying signs of decline.

“Time is not on our side.

“Nelson Mandela Bay will soon be in the global spotlight.

“The question is whether the city will be ready.”

He said the reasons for the current weak state of Bay tourism were clear.

“They include lack of a shared vision, neglect of many tourism attractions, activities and experiences, and unco-ordinated branding and marketing.

“In my view, we are close to a tipping point.

“But this negative trend can still be turned around in the next few months.

“Despite the current situation, if certain concrete actions are implemented, the Bay can be transformed into one of Africa’s most compelling destinations, and many thousands of much-needed jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities will be created as a result.”

Based in Gqeberha, Heath is a former deputy executive director of SA Tourism and planning and research director at Nelson Mandela University.

Before that, he was an emeritus professor at the University of Pretoria, a visiting professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Bremen, Germany, and a member of the UN World Tourism Organisation’s education council.

He said one of the first steps should be to secure and boost the Bay’s existing tourism assets.

“An urgent public-private sector partnership initiative should be launched to clean up and rejuvenate our primary attractions, like for example Shark Rock Pier, Donkin Reserve, Kings Beach, Hobie Beach, Happy Valley and the Campanile.”

He said this practical work needed to be underpinned by a vision and commitment that united all tourism stakeholders, including Bay citizens.

“We need to cut through the clutter and procrastination that appears to be prevalent and agree on a simple and distinctive umbrella brand that builds on the DNA of the city and the values and virtues of Nelson Mandela.

“How about building on the business chamber’s strapline, and making our new brand ‘The Friendly Bay of Opportunity — Alive with Possibilities’?”

He said a tourism awareness drive should be launched to ensure communities were involved in the rejuvenation.

“Our citizens need to recognise the major social and economic benefits that responsible tourism could have for all.

“They need to be encouraged to explore innovative and future-oriented entrepreneurial tourism opportunities.

“And they need to be passionate personal destination marketers and proud brand ambassadors for the metro.”

He said the potential of cruise liners docking in the Gqeberha port needed to be fully appreciated and assessed to see how this business could be improved.

“We need to create warm and welcoming signage and to work to delight these visitors at every touch point from when they alight to when they climb back on board.

“Related to this, cruise liners, the manganese dumps at the Gqeberha harbour need to go because of the dust and noise pollution they generate in the port.”

Heath said the new Bay tourism drive should also include an easily accessible “dashboard” where residents and visitors could follow the city’s tourism plans.

“Priority catalytic projects like the international conference centre and the waterfront, which also need the manganese dumps to be removed, would be captured on this dashboard.

“This will allow residents and visitors alike to examine plans and dates and get a sense of how those developments are progressing and how they will dovetail with the overall tourism vision of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

Another Bay tourism veteran, Lyn Haller of Umzantsi Afrika Tours, said the city could take a huge step forward if it cleaned up, refurbished and committed to protecting its historic infrastructure.

“Currently, our heritage infrastructure is in a total mess with broken and burnt-out buildings, trash, theft and vandalism everywhere.

“The mosaic at the Donkin is broken, the signage at the No 7 Castle Hill museum is missing, the Mandela Route 67 artwork display has never been completed, the bell and the lift in the Campanile are not working, and our wonderful Apple Express train is still missing in action.

“To get tourists to start coming to the Bay again, we need to fix up this infrastructure to allow city tours and other heritage tourism activities to start functioning again.”

Bay economic development, tourism and agriculture acting executive director Wandisile Makwabe said he and his team agreed with Heath’s argument.

“We have submitted several items to the council linked to his suggestions,” Makwabe said

“They are supported by the portfolio and mayoral committees.”

He said that through a forum led by the mayor, the city engaged with various state-owned entities on various issues, on an ongoing basis, including Transnet on the manganese issue.

“The aim is to expedite the transfer of the Gqeberha port manganese facilities to the Coega special economic zone.”

He said a tracker with timelines to monitor progress on various developments, including the waterfront, had also been adopted.

“The mayoral committee has furthermore endorsed the economic development strategy, which maps out a public-private partnership model for tourism infrastructure, safety and product development.”

He said specific interventions, such as the beachfront safety project, were already being implemented in partnership with businesses and industry, funded by the Tourism Business Council of South Africa.

“Lastly, we’ve resolved with the new Mandela Bay Development Agency to pursue the smart city solutions programme, which includes the use of cameras and drones to deter crime in hotspots across the central business district, beachfront and other tourism areas.”

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