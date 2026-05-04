Gqeberha angler hooks surprise catch in Tuna Classic

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The marlin breached several times as Steve Riley reeled it in

A Gqeberha angler reeled in a whopper at the weekend, highlighting again the potential of the waters off the Bay for fishing and tourism.

Steve Riley, 65, was participating in the Tuna Classic angling competition and was about 38 nautical miles (70km) directly out from the Gqeberha harbour on the boat Nauti-Boys on Saturday morning when he hooked a marlin.

Renowned as one of the most globally iconic game fish in the sea, marlin prefer warm water and are not commonly seen this far south.

Riley said on Monday they were in the Agulhas current in the vicinity of the Addo submarine canyon, which drops to about 1,000m deep.

“The current was flowing fast, about [9km/h] and the waves were mountainous.

“We had started with six lines out the back of the boat but we were were getting tangled so we reduced it to four.”

It took over half an hour for Riley to reel in the marlin (Supplied)

He said he and Tanya Thompson — wife of skipper Gary Thompson, and co-owner of the Nauti-Boys together with her husband — had suddenly spotted a dorsal fin bearing down on the Kona surface lure at the end of Riley’s line.

“We thought it was a tuna and then it disappeared below the surface and a short while later it pulled my lure under the way a yellowfin [tuna] would.

“So that’s what I thought I had hooked.

“But then it breached and we could see it was a black marlin, and there was pandemonium on deck.

“It’s called the dog of the sea because of the fight it gives you and that’s exactly what this one did.

“It gave a helluva pull and I had to very gradually bring it in while making sure my line didn’t snap.

“It breached several more times, flicking its bill to try to dislodge the hook, so I had to keep the line taught.”

Riley grabs the marlin's bill for a photo before releasing the big fish (Supplied)

He said he had almost brought the big fish to the side of the boat when it pulled away on a second run.

“In the end, after about 35 minutes, I got it up next to the boat. Gary pulled on a glove so as not to rip his hands on the teeth on the bill.

“We removed the hook and then I grabbed the bill for a photo, and then we released it.

“The marlin was tired but it was fine.

“We estimate it was about 3.5m from the tip of its bill to the tip of its tail and that it weighed about 120kg.

“It was a fantastic experience, creating a memory I will never forget.”

Marlin hero Steve Riley, facing camera, gets a high five from Nauti-Boys skipper Gary Thompson (Supplied)

Riley, who has been fishing for nearly 50 years, almost died in a freak fishing accident in 1994, when he was walking back to his vehicle at the dolosse, on the north side of the city.

He had his graphite rod against his shoulder and as the tip passed under an overhead pylon, because of the intense humidity that day, it triggered an electrical arc, and he was electrocuted.

The force of the charge blew every item of clothing off him and a hole in the concrete he was standing on.

It seemed at first that he had been killed but against all odds he was resuscitated and today lives to tell the tale.

He said the incident had given him a greater appreciation of life.

“You realise life’s short and there’s a lot to fit in. The marlin on Saturday was about that.”

He said he had caught two black marlin before in the Seychelles and had managed to bring them to the side of the boat, but had never managed to accomplish this in Gqeberha waters.

“In times past, you would perhaps get one marlin caught here every two to three years and they do seem to be increasing in number now.

“There’s a lot of bonito around currently which they prey on.

“What the broader catalyst is, I’m not sure, but it does seem to relate to changing conditions.”

He said besides being interesting to the angling fraternity, the presence of marlin off Gqebeha would likely be good for tourism too.

“This is a hunting, shooting, fishing city and this undoubtedly goes with that branding, I believe.”

Riley and the Nauti-Boys team finished down the leader board for the tuna catch competition but won a special R10,000 prize for his big marlin.

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