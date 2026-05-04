Paterson High School launches new science club

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Paterson High School pupils, teachers and invited guests gather for the launch of the school’s new Science Steins Club.

Excitement and scientific curiosity filled the air at Paterson High School as pupils, teachers and invited guests gathered for the launch of the school’s new Science Steins Club.

The event, held in the George Botha Laboratory, marked a significant step towards strengthening interest in science among pupils, particularly in the fields of life sciences, physical sciences, and coding and robotics.

It marked the beginning of an exciting journey of innovation, experimentation and learning.

The programme began with a warm welcome to the guests followed by an address by school principal Rose de Doncker.

De Doncker emphasised the importance of nurturing scientific thinking and innovation in today’s rapidly evolving world.

“This club represents more than just an extracurricular activity. It is a gateway to future careers and critical thinking.

“This concept will enlarge the vision of the learners, and it will only be beneficial for them in the future,” she said.

Founded by passionate teachers Shirmonique Maaka and Khanyisile Nkatingi, the Science Steins Club aims to promote a hands-on learning environment where pupils can explore scientific concepts beyond the classroom.

The founders highlighted the club’s vision of making science accessible, enjoyable, and relevant to everyday life.

Attendees were treated to a glimpse of what the club has to offer.

It included interactive displays and discussions around dissections, laboratory investigations and future projects involving robotics and coding integration.

Pupils expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to participate in practical experiments and collaborative scientific exploration.

Maaka said the club was expected to play a pivotal role in fostering a culture of inquiry and innovation at the school.

“We want to inspire the next generation of scientists, researchers and problem solvers. The message is clear: at Paterson High School, the future of science is already taking shape.

“This is a platform for our children at school to be curious and take their knowledge to another level. The Science Steins Club will offer the learners a wider spectrum of what career path they want to follow in the future.”

Paterson High School has been in the lead when it comes to technology in schools in Gqeberha’s northern areas.

Deputy principal Kenneth Prins commended the organisers for their dedication.

He also encouraged pupils to take full advantage of the initiative.

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