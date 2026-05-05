Government gives in to farmer calls on foot-and-mouth disease vaccinations

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Farmers who vaccinate privately will pay for vaccines and veterinary services, while the state continues to fund vaccinations for farmers who choose not to go private. File photo.

The government has given in to farming industry pressure, gazetting a scheme allowing farmers to vaccinate animals voluntarily.

According to the gazette, farmers who intend to do so have to meet strict requirements, including traceability, veterinary supervision and proper record-keeping. Farmers must appoint authorised veterinarians or animal health technicians, and all vaccinations will be conducted under state oversight.

Agriculture minister John Steenhuisen told a press briefing on Tuesday that the government is still aiming to vaccinate 80% of the national herd by December as it moves to regain the status of being free of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).

The plan comes as the FMD outbreak spreads across multiple provinces, disrupting livestock production and placing pressure on government to contain the disease. The outbreak, which began in 2025, has affected rural economies and restricted livestock movement in key regions.

Under the new scheme, farmers who vaccinate privately will pay for vaccines and veterinary services, while the state continues to fund vaccinations for farmers who choose not to go private. The government has indicated that subsidies or cost-sharing mechanisms may be considered.

Steenhuisen said more than 2.5-million animals have been vaccinated in the initial phase of the rollout, with additional supply expected to accelerate coverage

Steenhuisen said recent agreements with Argentina and Brazil will support the rollout by securing vaccine supply and strengthening technical capacity.

South Africa has signed a memorandum of intent and action plan with Brazil, drawing on that country’s experience in eradicating the disease. And it has secured additional vaccine supply through agreements with Argentina.

The department has already secured millions of vaccine doses, with further shipments expected. However, officials have cautioned that supply remains constrained because vaccines must be matched to circulating virus strains before they can be deployed.

Steenhuisen said more than 2.5-million animals have been vaccinated in the initial phase of the rollout, with additional supply expected to accelerate coverage.

He also announced the lifting of the disease management area in KwaZulu-Natal, saying infections had spread beyond the original control zone and necessitated a shift to a broader national approach.

Steenhuisen said the long-term goal is to restore South Africa’s FMD-free status, initially with vaccination and eventually without it, allowing the country to reopen export markets.

Business Day