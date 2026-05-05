Investigation into alleged rape of Makhanda student continues

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A 21-year-old suspect first appeared in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on April 28 in connection with a charge of rape. He is out on R1,000 bail pending his next court appearance.

A Makhanda man is due back in court in June after being arrested for allegedly raping a Rhodes University student in a parking lot in town.

The alleged incident occurred outside a popular pub in the early hours of April 25.

It is understood that the suspect, who is out on bail, is also a student, though this could not be confirmed.

He is reportedly no longer attending lectures.

According to insiders, the complainant had been at the pub with her friends when she was approached by a young man.

After a while, the two of them went outside — and that was when the alleged sexual assault occurred.

Afterwards, she informed one of her friends of what had happened.

She was then driven to the local police station to report a complaint, and later to the Settlers Hospital.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that a rape case had been opened against a 21-year-old man after a 20-year-old woman accused him of attacking her in the parking area of a local club.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Gantana said.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the accused first appeared in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on April 28 in connection with a charge of rape.

“The accused was granted bail of R1,000 and ordered not to contact the complainant.

“The matter was postponed to June 3 for further investigation,” Tyali said.

Rhodes University would not confirm that the suspect was a student at the institution.

It said the university had a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of gender-based violence (GBV) and remained committed to maintaining a safe environment.

The university said it was unable to provide a detailed response to questions because the matter was sub-judice.

“As this case is currently a matter of active legal proceedings and is being handled by the SA Police Service, the university is legally restricted from commenting on the specific details of the incident or the investigation,” Rhodes said in a written reply to The Herald.

“Divulging sensitive information at this stage could potentially compromise the investigation or prejudice future court proceedings.

“Our primary priority is to ensure the legal process can take its course unimpeded so that justice is served.”

The university said comprehensive support had been provided to the complainant.

“Rhodes University is actively providing both emotional and legal support to the survivor.

“Our specialised support services are working closely with the student to ensure their wellbeing and safety are prioritised.”

There have been a number of anti-GBV protests at Rhodes and other universities over the years, with students previously alleging that not enough was being done to combat the scourge.

In March, responding to questions from Patriotic Alliance MP Sheila Peters relating to support offered to gender-based violence and femicide victims and associated disciplinary matters at universities, higher education and training minister Buti Manamela said the government had made it clear that GBVF was one of the gravest crises facing SA.

“Universities, as microcosms of society, are not immune to this challenge.

“Institutions of higher learning must therefore be spaces of safety, dignity and respect, where students and staff can learn and work free from violence, harassment and intimidation,” Manamela said at the time.

In line with the National Strategic Plan on GBVF, as well as the department’s own policy framework, universities were compelled to have systems in place to prevent such incidents, support survivors and deal decisively with reported cases.

“This framework requires institutions to put in place an enabling environment, clear prevention measures, reporting mechanisms, survivor support services and disciplinary processes to deal with GBV incidents.

“This is underscored by the department’s alignment with key legislative frameworks, including the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act and the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Amendment Act, which guide its efforts to combat GBVF.”

Higher Health, the department’s implementing agency, provides integrated services including health promotion, sexual and reproductive health services and GBV prevention and support programmes to students.

Higher Health also administers a 24-hour crisis helpline that links students to psychologists and counsellors, who are available 24 hours a day at no cost.

Manamela said because universities were autonomous institutions, the institutional arrangements addressing GBVF differed from one university to the next, and the department did not prescribe a single institutional model.

“For this reason, the department does not currently maintain a consolidated list indicating whether every institution has an independent GBV unit, but it does expect all universities to have functional systems capable of preventing GBV, supporting survivors and managing cases appropriately,” Manamela said.

He said most universities reported that they had established structures in the form of dedicated GBV offices, gender equity units, transformation offices, or integrated student support services to deal with such matters.

According to Manamela, the universities that reported having offices to address GBV included Rhodes, the University of Fort Hare and Nelson Mandela University.

“The department continues to engage with universities to strengthen these mechanisms and ensure GBV is treated with the seriousness it deserves across the sector,” he said.

He said disciplinary matters relating to GBV were managed in accordance with the disciplinary codes and procedures of individual universities, which meant processes and timelines might differ between institutions.

“However, the department has consistently emphasised that GBV cases must be handled with urgency, sensitivity and fairness.

“Survivors must receive appropriate support, while institutional processes must ensure accountability.”

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