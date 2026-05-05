Schauderville outreach brings people together amid crime, drug concerns

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Schauderville residents gather for a community outreach led by Noah Ministries, aimed at addressing gang violence and drugs in the area

Schauderville residents gathered for a community outreach led by Noah Ministries, aimed at addressing ongoing concerns around gang violence and drug abuse in the area.

The initiative, which included a street procession and public programme, also featured participation from Missing They Wrote, a group that supports families of missing people while incorporating faith-based outreach.

According to Apostle Ruth Williams of Noah Ministries, the event was organised in response to challenges facing the community, particularly the impact of crime and substance abuse on young people in Gqeberha’s northern areas.

She said residents had responded positively to the initiative.

The outreach at the weekend began at the Jarman Hall in Highfield Road, with participants moving through several streets, accompanied by the Helenvale Brass Band, before concluding in Jameson Road where the main event was held.

Despite the length of the programme, attendees remained engaged throughout.

Chaplain Bernadine Wilken from Missing They Wrote addressed the crowd during the event, which included prayers and activities focused on encouraging positive change in the community.

Williams described the outreach as a success, noting that it provided a sense of hope and unity among residents.

She said similar initiatives had been planned for the near future as part of ongoing efforts to support the area.

Organisers said the event marked the first outreach of its kind in Schauderville and expressed optimism that it could contribute to reducing crime and substance abuse, while strengthening community ties.

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