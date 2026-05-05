Several Bay schools to close until Friday due to heavy rain

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A cut-off low-pressure system has brought rain and strong winds to the Eastern Cape

Several schools across Nelson Mandela Bay and other parts of the province will be closed until Friday as rainfall intensified on Tuesday in the Eastern Cape.

The move follows provincial education department head Sharon Maasdorp saying that Nelson Mandela Bay, Koukamma, Kouga and Sundays River Valley schools should be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

She issued a letter on Tuesday, saying schools in the province were warned about the weather on Monday.

Maasdorp urged schools, pupils and parents to take note of the warning.

“Consequent to the caution issued by the SA Weather Service (SAWS), there will be no schooling in the Nelson Mandela Bay, Koukamma and Kouga districts, including the Sundays River Valley municipalities,” Maasdorp said.

“The department has informed school governing bodies and labour organisations of this decision.”

Shortly after a statement was released, schools across Nelson Mandela Bay started informing parents of the decision.

It is understood some will remain open.

Muir College Boys’ High School in Kariega said in a letter to parents that, in light of the severe weather conditions, the school would be closed on Wednesday.

The school said after a reassessment of the conditions, a decision would be made about schooling on Thursday.

Collegiate Junior School for Girls will also be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

It said that in line with the department’s instruction, the school in Parsons Hill would be closed on both days.

Grey Junior School in Mill Park wrote in its formal communication: “Following the urgent directive from the Eastern Cape department of education regarding heavy rains, flooding risks and dangerous travel conditions, Grey Junior will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

“This decision has been taken in the interests of the safety of our boys, families and staff.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will advise regarding Friday in due course.”

Victoria Park Grey Primary School in Walmer similarly decided to close on Wednesday and said there was a possibility classes would resume on Friday.

At 4pm on Tuesday, the weather service escalated its Level 6 warning to Level 8 for Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements, roads, low-lying areas and bridges is expected in places over Koukamma and Kouga, spreading to Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday,” the weather service said.

“A cut-off low will pass over the Eastern Cape, causing showers and thundershowers across the province.

“However, undercutting is expected to occur, resulting in heavy downpours along the coast and adjacent interior, especially the South Coast.”

The Herald