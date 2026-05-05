Waste to runway: Glad Rags 2026 showcases sustainable fashion

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The seven designers of the Glad Rags Fashion show have officially chosen their fabrics and are ready to create their sustainable fashion garments. From left, are Jan-Hendrick van Zyl, Marenda Speelman, Andre Cloete, Anita Seal, Algene Koeberg-Van Boomen, Tham-Tham Uduojie and Thomas Lee Terblanche.

Discarded curtains, bedding and fabric offcuts will be given a striking second life on the runway when the Glad Rags 2026 fashion showcase takes centre stage in Gqeberha next month.

Blending creativity with a powerful message of sustainability, the event will see local designers transform unwanted textiles into high-end garments, proving that fashion can be both innovative and environmentally conscious.

The fashion showcase will take place at the Nelson Mandela University Ocean Sciences Centre on June 3, where discarded textiles collected through a community donation drive at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre will be transformed into high-end runway garments by participating designers and local personalities.

The initiative, founded and organised by Denise Roodt, serves as a platform for sustainable design and has challenged designers to reimagine unwanted household textiles, offcuts and fabric waste into wearable art.

Roodt said Glad Rags was about more than just a fashion show and had a deeper message.

“Glad Rags is about showing that waste still has worth.

“These fabrics may have been curtains, upholstery, tablecloths, bedding or offcuts, but in the hands of talented designers they can become something beautiful, meaningful and completely new.

“What is especially exciting this year is how the project has grown into a broader collaboration, with designers, personalities, models, local businesses and sponsors all contributing,” she said.

The project brings together seven designers and 14 personalities in a collaborative effort that merges fashion with environmental awareness.

Each designer has been paired with two local personalities and will create runway garments as well as capsule pieces that will later be sold through a pop-up shop in Walmer Park.

The showcase will also feature models from Sophisticate Model Agency, adding a further layer of industry collaboration.

Designer Thomas Lee Terblanche said working with recycled textiles had pushed him into unfamiliar but exciting territory.

“I haven’t really worked with recycled textiles before, so this is definitely a new challenge for me, which I am quite excited about.

“I am a big advocate for expressing femininity, and that is what I plan to do with these looks,” he said.

Tham-Tham Uduojie, from House of Ozzie, said she looked forward to showcasing her work.

“Some of the materials I sourced include linens, upholstery fabric, satin and lace. I will be making structured and flowy garments.

“I want to stay true to my brand’s aesthetic, which blends African and Asian design influences.

“It means a lot to be part of this initiative because it gives local designers recognition while also contributing to the sustainability conversation.

“We can show younger designers that there is no need to buy expensive materials to create beautiful pieces,” Uduojie said.

Veteran designer Andre Cloete, with 37 years in the industry, said he planned to work with a single material.

“I have chosen denim. I want to create both elegant evening wear and casual garments.

“It will be challenging but also a great opportunity to showcase creativity.

“Glad Rags gives designers valuable exposure, which is important for business.

“It is also a chance to give old and unloved fabrics new life. I am excited to work with my two personalities and create beautiful pieces for them,” he said.

The Ocean Sciences Centre, home to the Digital Dome, will provide a dramatic backdrop for the runway presentation.

After the June showcase, Glad Rags will continue in July with a pop-up shop and student fashion show at the Walmer Park Shopping Centre, extending the lifecycle of the garments beyond the runway and into the public space.

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