Emergency teams deployed to high-risk areas of Nelson Mandela Bay

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A flooded road in Missionvale on May 5 2026.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s disaster response has shifted into high gear, with emergency teams deployed to high-risk areas and shelters opened for displaced residents.

Flooding has been reported across several wards, including KwaZakhele, Motherwell, Kariega, KwaDwesi, Bethelsdorp, Missionvale, and KwaNobuhle.

The city’s disaster management centre has been fully activated to ensure a co-ordinated, rapid and well-resourced response to severe weather conditions.

This follows the South African Weather Service upping the level 6 warning to level 8 on Tuesday.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said ongoing stormwater maintenance programmes had been strengthened after previous flood events.

“Proactive interventions, including continuous clearing of stormwater drains, desilting of canals and routine inspection of high-risk drainage infrastructure, have improved system capacity and reduced the severity of flooding in several affected areas.

“These preventative measures form part of a sustained citywide approach to building resilience and ensuring improved disaster preparedness.”

An expired fuel sup­ply con­tract triggered some ser­vice dis­rup­tions and raised con­cerns about the Nel­son Man­dela Bay muni­cip­al­ity’s abil­ity to respond to emer­gen­cies.

However, Soyaya said while fuel constraints were experienced, this was not the case for emergency services.

“Decisive mitigation measures were implemented with urgency, and the situation has been fully stabilised.

“Fuel availability has been restored, and all critical and service delivery operations are fully operational.

“The municipality takes full accountability for this disruption and confirms systems have been reinforced to prevent recurrence during ongoing operations.”

He said no fatalities were reported or serious injuries recorded

“One motor vehicle accident was reported on the N2 near Cotswold with minor injuries.

He said 19 residents were safely evacuated and accommodated at Lillian Ngoyi community hall in KwaZakhele.

A wheelchair-bound resident was safely evacuated from Mayfair Avenue in Fernglen.

“Additional evacuation arrangements remain in place for at-risk communities, including Qunu informal settlement.

“The municipality continues to prioritise the protection of vulnerable residents, including children, the elderly and persons with disabilities.

“Displaced residents are being supported with essential relief, including shelter, bedding and co-ordinated humanitarian assistance.”

He urged residents to rely only on verified and credible sources for information. This includes the South African Weather Service, municipality communication platforms and credible media houses.

“The municipality strongly condemns the spread of misinformation and disinformation, particularly content that creates unnecessary fear, panic or confusion among residents.

“Such actions undermine co-ordinated disaster response efforts and place communities at greater risk.”

In case of an emergency, contact 041-585-1555 or 079-490-0480.

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