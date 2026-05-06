Former funeral parlour manager in court for R500k fraud

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The state did not oppose bail for Ponatsego Anna Ngwenya as she was not considered a flight risk.

Ponatsego Anna Ngwenya, a former general manager at funeral service provider Royal Funerals, appeared before the Pretoria magistrate’s court on Tuesday on charges of alleged fraud involving more than R500,000.

Ngwenya, 45, was granted bail of R30,000 and her case was postponed to June 9 for further investigation.

“It is alleged that during her employment at Royal Funerals, Ngwenya defrauded the company by instructing clients to make funeral policy payments directly into her personal bank account,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

In some instances, Ngwenya allegedly collected cash payments from clients, claiming that the company’s payment system was offline.

She said the alleged fraud came to light when the company identified that several client policies had lapsed.

“Upon contacting affected clients to address the lapses, the company was informed that payments had been made directly to Ngwenya.”

Ngwenya was arrested on April 15.

During her court appearance, the state did not oppose bail as she was not considered a flight risk.

TimesLIVE