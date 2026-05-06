Heavy rainfall causes flooding, road closures across Garden Route

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In George, several areas in the central business district have experienced significant water pooling and overflowing stormwater drains.

Persistent overnight rainfall has led to widespread flooding and hazardous conditions across parts of the Garden Route, with authorities urging residents to exercise extreme caution.

In George, several areas in the central business district have experienced significant water pooling and overflowing stormwater drains.

Affected roads include Courtenay Street, Knysna Road, Merriman Road and Wellington Street, where motorists have been advised to reduce speed and remain vigilant.

The Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) confirmed that local municipalities are responding to incidents, while its Disaster Management Centre continues to coordinate support and deploy additional resources where needed.

A major concern remains the closure of Meiringspoort between Beaufort West and Oudtshoorn due to flooding and dangerous conditions.

In addition, both Meiringspoort and the Swartberg Pass have been closed, effectively cutting off the Garden Route from the Central Karoo District until further notice.

Authorities have issued several safety advisories, warning residents to avoid low-lying bridges, flooded crossings and areas with fast-flowing water.

Motorists are also urged to be cautious along the N2 between Klein Brak River and Great Brak River, where sand and debris have accumulated on the roadway.

Residents have further been cautioned about unstable trees due to saturated ground, as well as unplanned power outages affecting multiple areas.

Officials stressed that all electrical infrastructure should be treated as live.

Rainfall measurements indicate particularly heavy downpours in eastern parts of the region, with Uniondale recording 136.2mm, Knysna over 120mm in some areas, and several locations in and around George exceeding 80mm.

Emergency services remain on high alert, with two swift water rescue teams from the SA Police Service deployed in Oudtshoorn and Knysna.

The Garden Route District Municipality has urged the public to stay informed through official municipal communication platforms and to report flood-related incidents to its 24-hour emergency call centre.

Residents are encouraged to travel only when necessary and to follow instructions from authorities as adverse weather conditions persist.

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