Long-serving Chris Hani councillor Thumeka Bikwana shot dead at her home

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A 63-year-old Eastern Cape councillor has been found shot dead at her home.

Thumeka Bikwana, MMC for corporate services in the Chris Hani district municipality (CHDM), was killed in Tshatshu village in Cacadu on Tuesday at about 9.45am.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a murder case had been opened at the Bholotwa police station.

“A witness saw the vehicle of the deceased’s driver parked in front of her yard,” Gantana said.

“The driver complained [to the witness] that he had been waiting a long time for the councillor. The witness went to check and found the front door wide open. Inside, the deceased was lying on her back in a pool of blood with a bullet wound to her head.”

The motive for her killing is unknown at this stage. The docket has been transferred to provincial organised crime detectives for further investigation.

Police have appealed to anyone with information regarding the matter to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or use the MySAPS app.

Her service across four terms of council speaks to her humble character and disciplined commitment as a servant of the people. She met her untimely death while serving as the portfolio head for corporate services — Chris Hani district municipality

The municipality said it was shocked by Bikwana’s killing.

“Her body was found lying with bullet wounds,” the municipality said in a statement.

“Bikwana served the community of CHDM with esteemed dedication for two decades. She has served in the district municipality as a member of the mayoral committee under various portfolios — including budget and treasury services, technical services, the special programmes unit and corporate services — since 2006.

“Her service across four terms of council speaks to her humble character and disciplined commitment as a servant of the people. She met her untimely death while serving as the portfolio head for corporate services.”

The municipality said the community had lost a sound leader.

“She will be missed for her integrity and ethical guidance in governance. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and colleagues during this trying time.”

Details of her funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

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