Rainfall measures 85mm at Gqeberha airport

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Two men walk home in the rain carrying a baby's cot in Walmer after the rain started on Tuesday

The Eastern Cape experienced a great deal of rainfall on Tuesday and overnight, with heavy downpours recorded in Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounding metro catchment areas, as well as a cloudburst along the Sunshine Coast.

SA Weather Service regional spokesperson Lungile Jele said on Wednesday 85mm had fallen at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in the 24 hours since 8am Tuesday.

She said elsewhere in Nelson Mandela Bay, in the same time period, 63.4mm fell in Kariega, 77.6mm at the Van Stadens Flower Reserve and 53.6mm at Coega.

“In the catchment area, 80.8mm fell at Joubertina, 80mm at Kouga Dam and 77.2mm in Patensie.”

Jele said a lot of rain had fallen over a wide swathe of the western part of the province and the Karoo, with 56.8mm at Addo, 18,2mm at Nxuba and 79.4mm in Graaff-Reinet.

Further east, 23.6mm was measured in Makhanda, 28.4mm in KuGompo City (formely East London), and 113mm in Port Alfred on the Sunshine Coast.

She said rainfall of 55.6mm was recorded at Cape St Francis, 20.4mm in Mossel Bay, 53.6mm in George, and a whopping 92.6mm in Plettenburg Bay.

“We expect that there will be more showers and rain today and tomorrow along the South Coast and adjacent interior.

“More heavy downpours can be expected in the evening from around 6pm, and strong winds will also be present during these downpours.

“On Friday we expect rain and showers to continue for most of the day.”

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