Relief efforts activated in Kouga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Kouga municipality in the Eastern Cape is responding to widespread flooding in the area.

The Kouga municipality is currently responding to widespread flooding following heavy rainfall recorded overnight, with about 100mm of rain affecting various parts of the region.

Mayor Hattingh Bornman is on the ground together with municipal response teams, actively co-ordinating relief efforts and conducting on-site assessments in affected areas.

Municipal disaster response, technical and emergency teams have been fully mobilised and are prioritising waterlogged areas, where assistance is being provided to residents. Evacuation operations are under way, with affected individuals being safely relocated to designated municipal halls.

The municipality said in a statement that its response was focused on three key priorities:

protecting human life through swift evacuations and emergency support;

safeguarding residential properties from further flood damage; and

preserving critical road infrastructure to ensure accessibility for emergency services and to minimise long-term economic impact.

“Continuous monitoring of water levels and infrastructure is under way, with teams working around the clock to stabilise affected areas and prevent further damage,” the municipality said.

“Residents are strongly urged to remain vigilant, avoid flooded roads and low-lying bridges, and comply with all safety directives issued by authorities.

“At this stage assessments are ongoing and the full extent of the damage is still being determined. Further updates will be communicated as more verified information becomes available.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald