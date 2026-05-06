Switzerland confirms Hantavirus case with ship passenger who is back home

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The cruise ship MV Hondius was sailing from southern Argentina to the Canary Islands via Cape Verde when it was affected by a medical emergency.

Swiss authorities have confirmed a case of hantavirus identified in a passenger from the MV Hondius cruise ship, who had disembarked prior to news of the outbreak.

He had responded to an email from the ship’s operator informing the passengers of the health event, and presented himself to a hospital in Zurich, Switzerland, where he is receiving care.

Three suspected #hantavirus case patients have just been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands in coordination with @WHO, the ship’s operator and national authorities from Cabo Verde, the United Kingdom, Spain and the Netherlands.… pic.twitter.com/ON6YtN7SaJ — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 6, 2026

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said, in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR), it is working with relevant countries to support international contact tracing, to ensure that those potentially exposed are monitored and that any further disease spread is limited.

The type of virus in this outbreak has been confirmed as Andes hantavirus by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases in South Africa and the Geneva University Hospitals, Switzerland.

The WHO said support of the Institut Pasteur de Dakar, Senegal, and the Administración Nacional de Laboratorios e Institutos de Salud, Argentina, has also been critical in responding to this event.

As of Wednesday May 6, there are eight known cases, three of whom are confirmed as hantavirus by laboratory testing.

One of the patients is receiving treatment at a hospital in Johannesburg.

The WHO said it will continue to work with countries to ensure that the patients, contacts, passengers and crew have the information and support they need to stay safe and prevent spread.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a senior official with the WHO, shared that three patients have been evacuated from the ship and are on their way to receive medical care in the Netherlands.

One of the patients is believed to be the ship’s doctor.

Oceanwide Expeditions said of the three patients, two had presented acute symptoms.

Two of them were staff members while the third “is closely associated with the guest who passed away on board MV Hondius on May 2”, the company said.

The company said two infectious disease physicians were travelling to the vessel and would remain on it after its departure from Cape Verde.

“At this stage, the planned destination for MV Hondius following the successful medical transfer is the Canary Islands. Oceanwide Expeditions remains in close and continual discussion with relevant authorities regarding our exact point of arrival, quarantine and screening procedures for all guests, and a precise timeline. We are unable to confirm the details of onward travel for guests at this stage. This is dependent on medical advice and the outcome of stringent screening procedures.”

TimesLIVE