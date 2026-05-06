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WATCH LIVE | Fadiel Adams in court over Magaqa murder probe

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TimesLIVE

National Coloured Congress leader and MP Fadiel Adams is expected to appear before the Pinetown magistrate’s court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

He was arrested on Tuesday in connection with charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice.

Adams allegedly interfered with investigations into the murder of former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa. Police said the alleged interference involved a convicted hitman at a critical stage of the case.

TimesLIVE

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