Beaches closed as severe weather triggers safety warnings

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A railway track was destroyed by high seas in Sidon Street, North End. The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has since temporarily closed all beaches in the metro.

Beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay have been temporarily closed due to severe weather conditions.

The municipality announced this in a statement on Thursday morning.

The city has been issued level 6 and level 8 impact-based warnings for:

disruptive rainfall;

severe weather conditions;

rough seas; and

dangerous coastal conditions.

“In light of the severe weather conditions, strong winds, rough sea conditions and high swells affecting the coastline, the public is strongly discouraged from visiting beaches, entering the ocean or participating in swimming and other water-related activities until further notice,” it said.

The municipality said ocean and coastal conditions pose a significant safety risk to beachgoers and swimmers, including:

strong currents and dangerous rip tides;

high swells and rough surf conditions;

reduced visibility and unstable shoreline conditions;

increased danger for swimmers, bathers, surfers and recreational water users; and

potential coastal flooding and hazardous wave activity.

“As a precautionary public safety measure and in line with ongoing disaster risk mitigation efforts, beaches within Nelson Mandela Bay are hereby placed under temporary precautionary closure arrangements pending continuous monitoring and further risk assessments by municipal authorities and emergency services.

“Residents and visitors are urged to comply with all safety directives and avoid unnecessary movement near beachfront areas, rocky shorelines, tidal pools and coastal infrastructure.”

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