Church of Scientology marks its first anniversary in Gqeberha’s Market Square

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having served a growing congregation in Gqeberha since 1962, the Ideal Church of Scientology of the Eastern Cape officially took up residence in Market Square in 2025.

A little over a year ago, Gqeberha’s Market Square pulsed with an unprecedented surge of energy as civic leaders, local residents, and Scientologists gathered for the grand opening of the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape.

Featuring live music and traditional dance, the occasion signalled the completion of a thoughtful renovation of the historic United Building, a landmark dating back to 1934, now transformed into the church’s new premises.

The church recently commemorated its first anniversary, marking a year of expansion and continued community outreach.

Driven by the rhythmic beat of djembe drums, it was a vibrant and exciting celebration, filled with joy and pride for everything the church and its congregation have accomplished.

Committed to helping the community

The Church of Scientology established a presence in the Eastern Cape decades ago, fostering profound partnerships through its ongoing commitment to community service.

Since opening its new premises in Market Square, the church has significantly expanded its community outreach efforts.

Its unstoppable volunteers have put in thousands of man-hours to support a range of local projects — from sprucing up downtown Gqeberha by cleaning streets, repainting worn bollards, and planting flowers, to collecting donations to provide shoes for learners in need.

Volunteers have also focused on tackling serious issues affecting the city centre, particularly drug abuse.

They visited schools to raise awareness of the effects of drugs, and how they can destroy not only the lives of those who use them, but also the lives of those around them — including parents, neighbours, and the wider community.

The volunteers distributed thousands of free information booklets titled The Truth About Drugs, along with The Way to Happiness, a non-religious moral code written by Scientology founder L Ron Hubbard.

“When one talks about drugs, it always comes with a degradation, which can clearly be seen in the neighbourhood, and with criminality, which makes areas more dangerous and insecure,” said Sabelo Bless, public relations director for the Church of Scientology in Gqeberha.

“That booklet straightens out what is right and wrong and it helps improve the surroundings. We are proud of what we have accomplished in the first year to assist our community.”

Reflecting on a momentous first year

Among the attendees at the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape’s first-year anniversary celebration were two of the speakers from its original grand opening — Graham Taylor, chairman of the Historical Society of Port Elizabeth, and Prince Sonwabile Ndamase, executive president of the South African Fashion Designers Agency.

A cake replica of the historic building housing the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape was created for its first-anniversary celebration. (Church of Scientology Eastern Cape)

Reminiscing about the renovation of the United Building, which now houses the church, Taylor said, “I’ve loved seeing you — day after day — preserving history. I am still impressed by the way you restored South African black granite and revived two dozen carved lion heads now gracefully roaming up 10 storeys.”

Ndamase spoke enthusiastically about the uncompromising “spirit of help” embodied by the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.

David Miscavige, the ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion, sent a message acknowledging the Scientologists for their first-year accomplishments.

Ultimately, the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape realises Hubbard’s vision. It provides the facilities for spiritual awareness, while serving as a home for the community — a meeting ground for cooperative efforts dedicated to uplifting citizens of all denominations.

The Church of Scientology Eastern Cape is open morning to night, seven days a week, for visitors to tour at their leisure and return as often as they wish. For more information, visit the church’s website.

This article was sponsored by the Church of Scientology Eastern Cape.