DRC’s Tshisekedi raises prospect of third term and vote delay, angering opposition

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Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) President Felix Tshisekedi said he was open to standing for a third term, angering opposition politicians who accused him of planning to break through mandate limits in the constitution and cling to power.

Tshisekedi also said fighting in the east could make it impossible to hold the next presidential vote on time in 2028 — raising the prospect of a delay that could prove equally divisive in the mineral-rich nation which has endured decades of conflict.

The DRC experienced a prolonged political crisis under former president Joseph Kabila after he delayed elections beyond the end of his mandate in 2016, triggering deadly protests and international condemnation.

“I have not asked for a third term, but if the people want a third term, I will accept,” Tshisekedi told a press conference late on Wednesday, responding to a question about recent proposals by allies to revise the constitution.

The DRC’s constitution limits presidents to two terms. Tshisekedi said any change would require a constitutional revision approved by referendum.

The DRC cannot enter a new cycle of institutional tensions and the personalisation of power. All democrats must stand against this slide. — Former presidential candidate Delly Sesanga on X

Opposition figures criticised Tshisekedi’s remarks, saying they could plunge the country into renewed political turmoil.

“The DRC cannot enter a new cycle of institutional tensions and the personalisation of power. All democrats must stand against this slide,” former presidential candidate Delly Sesanga wrote on X after the press conference.

Tshisekedi, the son of veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, was re-elected in December 2023 for a second term.

He first floated the idea of revising the constitution in late 2024, arguing that the current charter was largely drafted by foreign legal experts and required updating.

Calls for a constitutional revision have intensified in recent weeks. In April, Andre Mbata, the permanent secretary of the Sacred Union coalition, invited political parties, civil society groups, religious organisations, labour unions and legal experts to submit proposals.

Mbata said a technical commission would be set up after May 20 to examine the submissions, before making recommendations to the president.

The debate over a possible constitutional revision is unfolding against the backdrop of insecurity in the east, where the AFC/M23 coalition, a rebel group backed by Rwanda, controls large swathes of territory.

Rwanda has denied accusations by the UN and Western governments that it supports the insurgents.

Fighting has continued despite mediation efforts by the US and others.

“If this war cannot be ended, unfortunately we will not be able to organise elections in 2028,” Tshisekedi said.

“You cannot hold elections when parts of the country are occupied.”

Reuters