Drama amid the deluge

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Star Gumede, 22, looks down at a sinkhole in Myrtle Avenue, North End, after heavy flooding overnight

Chaos unfolded across the metro and much of the province on Wednesday as an overnight storm displaced residents, flooded homes and even tore a swimming pool from its foundation, underscoring the sheer force of the weather.

With Nelson Mandela Bay schools forced to close, children played in the flooded streets in a number of townships following the aftermath of the devastation.

Nelson Mandela Bay’s disaster response team shifted into high gear, with emergency teams deployed to high-risk areas and shelters opened for displaced residents.

By mid-morning the rain had subsided, but the SA Weather Service (SAWS) warned that it would once again come pelting down on Wednesday night.

Weather guru Garth Sampson said the latest rainfall in Nelson Mandela Bay was “very extreme and up there with the same volume which descended on the metro two decades ago”.

“My concern now is the severe wind which is due to come up,” Sampson said.

Earlier, SAWS spokesperson Lungile Jele said 85mm had fallen at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport in the 24 hours from 8am Tuesday.

She said in the metro dams’ catchment areas, 80.8mm was recorded in Joubertina, 80mm at the Kouga Dam, and 77.2mm in Patensie.

At the time, a further 56.8mm had been recorded in Addo, 18.2mm in Nxuba (formerly Cradock), 79.4mm in Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet), and 113mm in Port Alfred.

From Missionvale to Kwazakhele, the effects of the harsh floods were felt by residents as families had to be evacuated.

Some roads were closed, while large parts of the Bay also suffered electricity outages.

Further afield in Knysna, a woman was killed when a tree fell over and crushed her vehicle.

Streets across Gqeberha were, meanwhile, strewn with rocks and debris as overflowing rivers spilled over into businesses, causing significant damages.

In John Kani Road, Central, the pavement at the entrance to the Nelson Mandela Bay Theatre Complex was eroded.

In nearby Govan Mbeki Avenue, Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander cleared the rubble with a spade while directing traffic through the mess.

“A large portion of this intersection is covered in rubble from temporary electrical connections and other repairs made to the pavement further up Myrtle Avenue,” she said.

She said traffic had been backed up by about 100m, so she had tried to create a thoroughfare for the cars to pass through.

“A couple of them got stuck,” she said.

At about midday, the Greenacres Shopping Centre shut its doors due to flooding.

A message on its Facebook page read: “Due to torrential rainfall in the area, Greenacres Shopping Centre is temporarily closed as a precautionary measure while we assess the impact of the weather and ensure the centre is safe.

“Our teams, together with technical experts, are currently conducting assessments.

“This is a temporary closure, and we will reopen as soon as we are reassured it is safe to do so.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said heavy rains and flooding had impacted the operations of many businesses in the city.

Many had suffered damage to their factories, offices and warehouses.

Van Huyssteen said major manufacturers were able to continue with production operations on Wednesday but, in the majority of cases, higher than normal absenteeism was experienced.

Some manufacturers had opted to close their doors on Wednesday afternoon until the adverse weather risks subsided.

In the Baakens River Valley, notorious for flooding, business owners said this was one of the worst they had experienced in 10 years.

Impey Padel Academy opened its doors in the valley in October 2025.

Though the business had floodgates installed, the water from Tuesday night’s rainfall rose above them, flooding the indoor sports facility.

On Wednesday morning, staff were using buckets, bins and brooms to sweep the water out.

Owner Dante Cicognini said his family bought the warehouse in 1978, and that various businesses had operated from the premises over the years.

“This periodically happens to us when there is serious rain, which is why the floodgates are there,” he said.

“But this was way worse than in recent years.

“This is actually the worst flood we have experienced at this premises in my lifetime.

“The court surface will probably have to be replaced.”

Cicognini said the last time the building flooded was two years ago, when it was occupied by a mechanical repair business.

Residents in various parts of the metro were also not spared.

In the Kuyga informal settlement, several homes and roads were submerged, leaving residents stranded and infrastructure severely disrupted.

Low-lying areas were particularly hard-hit.

Resident Fundiswa Petersen spent the morning trying to empty the water from her home.

“We woke up during the night and our beds were submerged,” she said.

“We were very scared.”

She said she feared being shocked because her electrical appliances were also under water.

In Westering, Moregrove Road homeowner Charlene Hoole’s swimming pool was uprooted.

The 76-year-old said she was alarmed on Wednesday morning to find her pool, which was installed in 1981, bulging out the ground.

“I was truly shocked — the pool had been dislodged from the ground.“

In Kwazakhele, 68 adults and 89 children were displaced.

They were all relocated to the Lilian Ngoyi Community Sport Centre, where mattresses, blankets and hot meals were provided.

Donors, as well as the SA Social Security Agency, contributed to assist the families who evacuated their shacks in the Dongweni informal settlement.

Flooding was also reported across Motherwell, Kariega, KwaDwesi, Bethelsdorp, Missionvale and KwaNobuhle.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said ongoing stormwater maintenance programmes had been strengthened after previous flood events.

He said no fatalities or serious injuries were recorded in the city.

However, an expired fuel sup­ply con­tract triggered service dis­rup­tions and raised con­cerns about the muni­cipality’s abil­ity to respond to emer­gen­cies.

Soyaya said though fuel constraints were experienced, emergency services were not affected.

A deviation has since been signed.

The Gift of the Givers also donated R50,000 to the municipality to aid its relief efforts.

Soyaya said some of the money was used for fuel on Wednesday.

Safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu said municipal departments and emergency services were on high alert.

“External partners, including the provincial government, police, NGOs and humanitarian organisations have been mobilised to support relief operations where required.”

In case of an emergency, call 041-585-1555 or 079-490-0480.

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